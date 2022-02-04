Argentina’s death toll from adulterated cocaine rises to 23

The death toll in Argentina from the consumption of adulterated cocaine in settlements on the outskirts of the federal capital rose to 23 this Friday (4), while 37 people remain hospitalized – a spokesman for the Ministry of Security in the province of Buenos Aires.

Twenty of the dead are men and three are women. Twelve people died at home, and two on the public road. Nine deaths were registered in the health centers.

Of those admitted to hospitals in Greater Buenos Aires (outskirts), only two are in serious condition, breathing with the help of machines, according to the official bulletin.

After controlling the health emergency, the focus of the case turned to the testimony that will be given this Friday by the main suspect arrested, Joaquín Aquino, 33 years old. Known as “El Paisa”, he is already registered as a drug dealer.

Another 12 detainees will be questioned, according to judicial sources quoted by the state news agency Telam.

Since Wednesday (2), about 200 people have attended medical centers with severe symptoms of intoxication by an as yet unknown substance used in the production of the drug, the provincial Health Ministry reported.

Fearing reprisals from drug traffickers, a mother who identified herself only as Sandra told AFP, in front of Bocalandro Hospital: “I’m here supporting my 28-year-old son, with all my heart. He’s a good son. He’s a metallurgist, but he’s dependent. I don’t know how to help him. And we live very close to where they sell the drug. We’re afraid they’ll recognize us.”

“It would have been a bigger tragedy,” said Buenos Aires chief of staff Carlos Bianco, if the authorities had not been able to confiscate about 400 doses of the adulterated cocaine in the Villa Puerta 8 settlement, and nearly 20,000 doses in the Aquino neighborhood. Both are on the northwest periphery.

Authorities admitted that the substance used to process the cocaine had not yet been determined, although it was suspected to be “an opiate”, said Buenos Aires Health Minister Nicolás Kreplak.

The federal and provincial governments estimate that, in the Metropolitan Region (capital and surroundings, where 13 million inhabitants live), around 250 thousand doses of cocaine are sold daily.

Since the 1970s, Argentina has entered the world’s drug trafficking routes and has become a place of consumption, but not production, of illicit drugs, according to government reports.