Arms advance kills, overloads the SUS and generates costs for Health

In addition to the lives lost, the advance of Bolsonarism also represents high expenses for the Unified Health System (SUS). In 2020, 17,200 hospitalizations were registered in the country due to injuries caused by firearms, generating a cost of R$ 37.8 million. Enough value to perform nine million complete blood counts or 1.6 million mammograms.

The conclusions are from the study ‘Costs of armed violence: Estimation and analysis of expenses with firearm victims treated in the SUS hospital network’, by Instituto Sou da Paz. On average, according to the survey data, the country loses more than 40 thousand people a year for firearms. They were used in 78% of homicides in the country over the decade 2010-2019.

“The world average is 40%. So, here, many more people die from firearms than in other countries”, compares the executive director of Instituto Sou da Paz, Carolina Ribeiro. “Firearms are an instrument recognized as a risk factor for violence, including in the health area, and results in preventable injuries that consume resources that could be allocated to other demands.”

In 2020, 57% of patients hospitalized for armed violence in the SUS were young (15-29 years old), 91% were men and 56% were black people. However, as in the set of deaths caused by firearms, the proportion reaches 76%, it can be deduced that the participation of the black population in hospitalizations is underestimated, considering that 25% of hospital records lack information on race/color.

The report also reveals that, in addition to being more victimized by firearms, the black population has a more deficient health system. The average cost of hospitalization for armed violence is lower among black victims compared to non-black victims, as well as the availability of health professionals is lower in states with a higher proportion of black population.

“The study identifies racial inequality among victims of armed violence hospitalized, signaling once again the urgency of recognizing and facing structural racism that has among its effects the accentuated victimization of the black population by violence”, points out Carolina Ricardo .

Since 2008, the cumulative cost of hospitalizations to treat gunshot wounds has totaled almost R$680 million. “However, this is only part of the health burden in providing care to victims of armed violence, as there are costs borne by the states and municipalities themselves,” the authors of the study emphasize.

The number of hospitalizations recorded in 2020 was equivalent to that of 2010, although it fell by 4.5% between 2019 and 2020. The costs are close to those of 2008, already adjusted by the IPCA, despite the 5.8% retraction compared to 2020 before 2019.

“Although we have registered a reduction in violent deaths in recent years, we remain at a very high level and have not stabilized because the fall is conjunctural. Public security policy is long term”, recalls Cristina Neme, project coordinator at the entity.

Attack on the Disarmament Statute

Manager of Instituto Sou da Paz, Bruno Langeani says that the relationship between the increase in the circulation of weapons and homicides is direct. “The period in which homicides grew the most in Brazil was when we had an arms race in the 1990s. Brazil is seeing something similar with the Bolsonaro government”, points out the author of the book ‘Arma de Fogo: Trigger of violence in Brazil’. .

“At the end of 2018, we had a drop in homicides that ended up entering a little in 2019. The easing of weapons started, mainly, from May 2019 and has not stopped until now. Even with the pandemic and all this issue of closing trade, we are seeing more and more the purchase of weapons and this is already starting to have a reflection on the indicators”, points out the lawyer in an interview with Brasil de Fato.

While the number of weapons and snipers grows, the seizure of weapons drops. In 2018, the last year of Michel Temer, 8,216 weapons were seized in the country. In Bolsonaro’s first year, in 2019, there were 6,051. In 2020, 4,084. The numbers for 2021 have not yet been closed, but the latest balance sheet by the Federal Police (PF) records 2,714 weapons seized, even with many more weapons in circulation.

“We are talking about buying weapons for the home, this is the place where this issue of violence first suffers, we have seen the increase in femicide in several states which, in our opinion, is not a coincidence when we look at this intersection and this explosion of weapons”, emphasizes the manager of Instituto Sou da Paz.

Data from the Atlas of Violence 2021 show that, while homicides of women in homes grew by 10.6% between 2009 and 2019, murders outside homes dropped by 20.6% in the same period, indicating an increase in domestic violence. The study was based on data from the Mortality Information System (SIM) and the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan) of the Ministry of Health.

“The recent changes in gun control legislation, such as the more than 30 presidential decrees and normative acts published since January 2019, cause concern. Applied Economic Research (IPEA), by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) and in partnership with the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN).

“We see an attack on the achievements of Law 10.836/2003 (Disarmament Statute). There are several decrees and rules that have expanded access to weapons and the effect of this will only be seen over time”, concludes Cristina Neme.

PT bench contained Senate proposal

With the resumption of legislative work, the focus of the fight against Bolsonaro’s armamentism falls again on the bill (PL) 3723/2019, which is being processed by the Senate’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ). At the last collegiate meeting in 2021, the PT bench in the House managed to postpone the PL vote after a request for a view and a long debate with the basis of Bolsonaro’s mismanagement.

The bill was approved in the Chamber in 2019. In the Senate, the proposal had only one public hearing for debate. The PT bench wants to deepen the discussion, in addition to sending the proposal to the Public Security Commission. In the CCJ alone, the project received 36 amendments.

“The arguments of the rapporteur, Marcos do Val, who is an expert on the subject, do not convince the rush to approve this project”, argued the leader of the PT bench, Paulo Rocha (PA), at the December 15 meeting. “All the initiatives of the presidency of the Republic were aimed at arming the population more and more, giving a feeling that the Brazilian State is not able to solve the security problem. Therefore, this is an issue that we demand further discussion.”

Gathered in the Não Somos Alvo campaign, social organizations point out some of the reasons why the bill cannot be approved. End the marking of ammunition, including security forces; defines hunting, sport shooting and weapons collection as “every citizen’s right”; makes enforcement of hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs) difficult; authorizes carrying for hunters and shooters.

The entities recall that 73% of the Brazilian population are against the flexibilization of carrying rules in the country (Ibope, June 2019) and that 72% of the population disagreed with Bolsonaro’s statement that it is necessary to arm the citizen (Datafolha, May 2020). ).

From the Newsroomwith information from Instituto Sou da Paz