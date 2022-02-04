Artificial material absorbs or releases enormous amounts of energy

Advanced Materials

Elastic material with embedded hands (red and blue poles – orienting the hands in different directions changes the response of the metamaterial.

Absorb or release energy

A new solid material, with a rubber-like behavior, has shown an unprecedented ability to absorb and release large amounts of energy.

And, just as important for practical applications, it is programmable, which means that its behavior can be adjusted as needed.

Among the possible applications, the team cites from allowing robots to have more power without using additional energy, to new helmets and personal protective equipment that dissipate energy much more quickly, increasing the level of protection for users.

“Imagine a rubber band: You pull it back, and when you release it, it flies across the room. Now imagine a superelastic: When you stretch it beyond a certain point, you activate the extra energy stored in the material. You let go of that rubber band, he flies for a mile [1,6 km],” said Professor Alfred Crosby of the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US.

Unlike the super-strong elastic, also presented today by a team from MIT, here the researchers did not work with molecules, but with much larger units, visible to the naked eye, formed by an already naturally elastic polymer to which small hands are attached.

These units were then connected to form a metamaterial – a substance designed to have a property not found in natural materials.

Behavior of the basic units of the material.

[Imagem: Xudong Liang et al. – 10.1073/pnas.2118161119]

Elasto-magnetic metamaterial

This new “elasto-magnetic” material takes advantage of a physical property known as phase shift to significantly amplify the amount of energy the material can release or absorb.

A phase change occurs when a material moves from one state to another, such as water turning to steam or liquid cement hardening on a sidewalk. Whenever a material changes phase, energy is absorbed or released.

The detail is that phase changes are not limited to changes between liquid, solid and gaseous states – a change can occur from one solid phase to another. Still, a phase change, which releases energy that can be harnessed. Getting enough power for practical applications has always been the hard part.

The team drew inspiration from some of the quickest responses seen in nature: Closing the traps of the carnivorous Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) and the mandibles of ants.

“We took them to the next level,” said Xudong Liang of the Harbin Institute of Technology in China, responsible for assembling the metamaterial. “By incorporating tiny evils into the elastic material, we can control the phase transitions of that metamaterial. And because the phase change is predictable and repeatable, we can engineer the metamaterial to do exactly what we want it to: absorb the energy of a large impact, or release large amounts of energy for explosive movements.”

