Australians believe they found explorer James Cook’s boat

Australian researchers announced this Thursday (3) that they had found the wreckage of the boat on which the famous British explorer James Cook first traveled to Australia on the east coast of the United States.

While the Australian team is convinced of Captain Cook’s iconic ship Endeavor, American research partners were more cautious and said the announcement was premature.

The Endeavor, with which the British explorer sailed on his first voyage to Australia and New Zealand between 1768 and 1771, was sunk in Newport (Rhode Island) during the American War of Independence and was forgotten for more than two centuries.

“Since 1999, we have investigated several 18th century shipwrecks in an area of ​​two square miles where we believe Endeavor sank,” Kevin Sumption, director of the National Maritime Museum of Australia, said on Thursday.

“Based on archeological evidence, I am convinced it is Endeavor,” he added.

But the Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project, which is also involved in the investigation, considered it too premature to draw that conclusion and said the announcement made in Australia represents a “breach of contract”.

“Conclusions will be guided by a proper scientific process and not by Australian emotion or politics,” said Rhode Island Project Executive Director DK Abbass.

The Endeavor was the ship with which Cook set sail from England on his first voyage of exploration of the Pacific, which took him to Tahiti and later to New Zealand and Australia.

When the ship sank in Newport Harbor in August 1778, she had been renamed Lord Sandwich and was being used by the British fleet to hold prisoners of war during the American Revolution.

This was just months before James Cook’s death in Hawaii in February 1779.