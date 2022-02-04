Authorized audio expertise to obstetrician who charged up to R$ 5 thousand per delivery in SUS in MS · Jornal Midiamax

Judge Luiza Vieira Sá de Figueiredo, from the Public Treasury and Public Records Court of Corumbá, 425 kilometers from Campo Grande, authorized expertise in an audio recorded by doctor Ricardo da Fonseca Chauvet, obstetrician and gynecologist investigated for charging up to R$5 thousand for procedures that should be free by the SUS (Unified Health System).

The expertise was requested by the doctor’s defense, in order to prove whether there was an edit in a conversation recorded by one of the patients he attended, who presented the files to Justice. In this sense, the magistrate authorized the request, as well as determined who would be the expert to carry out the analysis. As the service will be provided on a private basis, the cost will be borne by the defendant.

Recording

According to a complaint filed by the MPMS (State Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul), signed by prosecutor Luciano Bordignon Conte, from the 5th Prosecutor’s Office in that region, the conversation was recorded by a woman attended by the obstetrician at the Maternity Hospital of Santa Casa de Corumbá, in April 23, 2019. At the time, the victim was sick and sought treatment, although her illness was not disclosed.

The doctor then requested BRL 5,000 to perform a procedure, claiming that “it was expensive” to help her, due to her size, making a discriminatory reference due to the patient’s weight. He would also have said that she would have to “get out of her comfort zone” and get paid if she wanted to get rid of her health problems.

Faced with the high value, the victim said she would return to the house and talk to her husband, who was outraged when he learned of the offer. They then returned to Santa Casa for a further conversation with the doctor and recorded the negotiation. The agreement was that the surgery would be performed by the SUS, but the patient would have to pay R$ 1 thousand in advance, in cash and without a receipt. Obviously, the couple left the scene afterwards and sought care at another hospital.

more victims

In all, there are six victims registered in the complaint. The doctor is accused of charging BRL 1,000 to perform a cesarean section in September 2018. $1,250 for a cesarean in January 2015 and another BRL 4,000 for another delivery in December 2017. Some of the victims even paid.

All reports were forwarded to the MPMS, which filed a civil suit in the context of violation of administrative principles, for illicit enrichment. The defense, the doctor filed an objection saying that, in the case of Santa Casa, the hybrid nature of the hospital allows private care and through agreements not linked to SUS. In the other cases, he said that the accusations are based on mere unilateral statements, without any kind of material evidence.

For this reason, the defense requested expertise on the audio of the recording, as well as the production of testimonial evidence, which was authorized by the Justice. The judge has scheduled for the next May 4, at 2 pm, the hearing of the investigation and trial of the case, when the hearing of witnesses for the defense and prosecution will be held, as well as the interrogation of the defendant.