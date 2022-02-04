Barroso admits that Dilma’s impeachment took place for political reasons – Politics

Minister Lus Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) (photo: Flickr/STF) Minister Lus Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), admitted that the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) was caused by a lack of political support. In an article for the debut edition of the magazine of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri), the magistrate pointed out that “the real reason” for the PT’s removal was not because of the “fiscal pedaling”, as was alleged in the lawsuit.

“The formal justification was the so-called ‘fiscal pedaling’ — violation of budget rules — although the real reason was the loss of political support”, stated Barroso. The publication will be launched on the 10th and has Hussein Kalout, former Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, as one of the editors.

Barroso also commented on the performance of former president Michel Temer who succeeded Dilma. “He took office until the end of his term, having sought to implement a liberal agenda, whose success was shaken by successive accusations of corruption. On two occasions, the Chamber of Deputies prevented the initiation of criminal actions against the president”, he recalled.

Despite acknowledging that Dilma was removed for political reasons, the minister has already stated, on several occasions, that he does not see the impeachment of PT as unconstitutional. For Barroso, from a legal point of view, there is no coup “because the Constitution has been fulfilled”.