Barroso attributes Dilma’s impeachment to lack of political support and calls ‘pedaling’ a ‘formal justification’ | Politics

The statement is in an article authored by the minister — originally published by the newspaper "Folha de S.Paulo"

The Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri) defines itself as an independent institution that works in the field of international relations with the objective of formulating public policies and promoting Brazil’s international agenda.

The title of the article by Barroso, who currently presides over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), is “Democracy under pressure, what is happening in the world and in Brazil”.

In the text, the minister states that the “real reason” for the ex-president’s impediment was the “loss of political support”.

“The formal justification [para o impeachment] were the so-called “fiscal pedaling” – violation of budget rules – although the real reason was the loss of political support”, wrote Barroso.

He also stated that then vice president Michel Temer took office until the end of his term and sought to “implement a liberal agenda, whose success was shaken by successive accusations of corruption”.

“On two occasions, the Chamber of Deputies prevented the initiation of criminal proceedings against the president”, recalled the minister.

Minister Barroso had already commented on Dilma’s impeachment on other occasions.

In 2016, he reaffirmed to deputies who commanded the special commission that analyzed the accusations against the then president that “impeachment is not a coup”.

“I think that at this moment the issue is back in your hands. As I said and wrote in November, I think that impeachment is not a coup. It is a mechanism provided for in the Constitution to remove a President of the Republic”, he said at the time.

In 2017, he emphasized that the Supreme Court only defined the adopted rite, establishing rules to be adopted by the Chamber and the Senate.

“Regardless of any judgment on the merits of justice or otherwise of the parliamentary decision, the STF did not intervene in this deliberation, partly because of the belief that, in a politically divided country, it would not be up to it to make political choices”, he declared.

In July of last year, the minister returned to the subject, commenting on “hyperpresidentialism” in Latin America, which he classified as a “plant of problems”. Barroso has defended the semi-presidential model in public debates.

“Regardless of what each one thinks about that specific circumstance, it is inevitable that the impeachment produced a fracture in Brazil and intensified the polarization when, I believe, there should be no reasonable doubt that she was not removed for crimes of responsibility, nor for corruption. , but, yes, it was removed due to loss of political support. Even because removing her for corruption after what comes, what has been seen, would be an irony of history ”, she said.

Senate approves impeachment, but allows Dilma to hold public office

President Dilma Rousseff was removed from the Planalto Palace on May 12, 2016 and definitively impeded on August 31 of that year.

Dilma’s impeachment request, presented by jurists Miguel Reale Júnior, Janaina Paschoal and Hélio Bicudo.

They pointed out the crime of responsibility of the then president due to the issuing of three supplementary credit decrees without authorization from the Legislature and the practice of the so-called “fiscal pedaling”, which consisted of delaying payments to Banco do Brasil for agricultural subsidies related to the Safra Plan.

According to jurists, Dilma failed to comply with the 2015 Budget Law and took out a loan from a financial institution she controls – which is prohibited by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Allies of PT and their lawyers argued, throughout the process, that Dilma did not commit illegality and that there was no malice or bad faith in opening additional credits.

In addition, they maintained that the so-called “pedaladas” are not loans, but services whose payments were regularized following guidelines from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).