BBB 22 participants follow protocol and test negative for Covid-19 | BBB22

The brothers are constantly monitored by the program’s medical team and tested for Covid-19 whenever necessary. It is also important to remember that all BBB 22 participants took the respective doses of the vaccine – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show. And that during the pre-confinement they did successive tests and only entered the house after the negative result in the presence of the coronavirus.

And, as part of the protocol, all team professionals, who have access not only to the home but also to the program’s workplaces, are constantly tested and always use safety equipment. In addition, rigorous hygiene is carried out on all products that enter the house, such as food, personal items and materials used in parties and tastings, which undergo extra asepsis at the end of each assembly.

Since the beginning of the season, we have acted with transparency, informing every issue related to the Coronavirus and we will continue to do so.

The BBB 22 has artistic direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The program airs from Monday to Saturday, after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, and Sundays, after ‘Fantástico’.