BBB Summary 22 of 04/02: New Leader, a lot of speculation and shaken sister mark dawn | abstract

When Thursday arrives at BBB 22, we already know: it’s Leader Test night! Time to change scenarios, strategies, vips and xepas. And what does it bring? A lot of drooling among the brothers of the most watched house in Brazil… Stress, hurt sister, crying, participant feeling that the potato is roasting… Finally, chaos! (And we LOVE it!!! 😜)

Do you want to know everything that happened in the dawn after the Leader’s Test? 👀 So glue with us and check out the complete summary that #RedeBBB prepared for you!

A new era in the kingdom BBB 🏰

🥁 Let the drums roll, let the trumpets sound 🎺. The BBB house has a new queen! Subjects: salute Your Majesty… Jade Picon 👸🏻! THE third leader of the BBB 22from Fourth Lollipop, Born of jet set, Mother of followers, Lady of crochet hats and Sovereign of navel tapes. Save!!!

Leader Jade Picon — Photo: Globo

The influencer has already “arrived” and revealed her options for indication to Paredão for Laís and Bárbara.

Jade Picon reveals who are her nomination options for the 3rd Paredão do BBB 22

She also introduced the Leader’s Room to the brothers and didn’t hide the possibility of having something more with Paulo André… (We all want it too, sis!!! 💘 We never asked you for anything…🙏)

Jade Picon on possible romance with Paulo André: ‘Letting it happen’

But not everything is happiness for São Paulo. After winning the Leader’s Challenge in an electrifying way (after all, it was nothing more, nothing less than 13 rounds of dispute! 😨), Jade Picon had to choose brothers to suffer consequences in the game. spoiler: there was a climate!!!

Truth or consequence? 🤔

In conversation in the Leader’s Room, the consequences reverberated. There was Eliezer praising the fact that Natalia won immunity: “It was deserved”, he said.

And there was Barbara shooting: “Really, I think each one got what they should really get”… Look at her!!! 😮

Bárbara on the consequences of the Leader’s test: ‘Each one got what they should get’

But the one who suffered the most from all this was Naiara Azevedo. The sister was sent straight to Paredão. And her reaction was not the best.😭

After learning that she is in Paredão, Naiara Azevedo cries at BBB 22

After crying outside the house, the singer revealed that she can give the monster to the Leader “without a second thought” if she takes the Angel. Hey!

Naiara Azevedo thinks about putting Jade Picon in the Monster’s Punishment: ‘Without thinking twice’

And if you think Jade Picon isn’t into this vibe of revenge, is wrong. The Leader felt the impact and said of the singer: ‘You’re not almost looking me in the face’. It’s part…

Jade Picon comments on BBB 22’s sister: ‘You’re not almost looking at my face’

Everyone wants the Angel 👼🏻

Speaking of Anjo, it’s such a brother to plan what he would do if he won the position… It even looks like a participant in a pool. 🤑

In the Leader’s Room, Laís declared:

“We are depending a lot on the Angel. We are moving the pieces, but it depends on the Angel”

Bárbara talks about who will give the Angel: ‘You don’t need it, but we don’t know the dynamics’

On the other side of the house, in the Grunge Room, Lucas was also doing his calculations. The brother even asked Natália and Naiara Azevedo to immunize Jessilane, in case one of the sisters takes the Angel of the week.

No… There was no duvet this morning 😕, but there was a lot of gossip about it. Still in the Leader’s Room, brothers asked Eliezer if he would play a replay of love with Maria that night. The brother said no.

Jade Picon asks if there will be a ‘replay’ with Maria, and Eliezer responds: ‘Not today’

Maria was also questioned on the matter. And she made it very clear that her relationship with the designer has no labels.

After the duvet at BBB 22, Maria warns that the ‘bid’ with Eliezer is only in friendship: ‘Without labels’

And there was a sister who was speechless when talking about Maria and Eliezer. Comparing the “relationship” of the two with that of Lucas and Slovenia, Barbara even praised the dynamic “free animal” of the duo: “One thing is like Maria and Eli who are not even a couple. .

Bárbara talks about Maria and Eliezer’s relationship: ‘They are two crazy people who make out’

Oh!!! These are never missing, right? Had Maria saying that she is being ignored by Arthur Aguiar…

Maria says that BBB 22’s brother ‘pretends she doesn’t exist’: ‘He ignores me’

And sister saying that the actor has his potato roasting 🔥🥔… In the Grunge Room, Natália declared:

“I think Arthur is in the line of fire. Last week he got four votes.”

At BBB 22, Jessilane talks about the next Paredão: ‘Arthur is in the line of fire’

Yeah, people… there’s calluses squeezing! Open your eyes, Arthur. Because the dangers aren’t just in complex carbohydrates. 🌭🍕🍣

So that’s it, folks. In order not to miss anything from Big Brother Brasil, stay tuned! the week in BBB 22 is just getting started. And we promise to tell you everything!!! Kiss! 💋

