BBB22: Arthur Aguiar did not seem to be very happy with the victory of Jade Picon, who detonated the boy along with other participants

The new leader of BBB22 was defined in the early hours of today, Friday (4), after an intense competition between Jade Picon and Vinicius. Only after thirteen rounds of dispute, the influencer could breathe a sigh of relief to be the third leader of the program.

The events after the competition to define the new “king” of reality, drew as much, or even more, attention than the proof. We had Naiara Azevedo in tears complaining about Jade’s attitude and we had some participants detonating Arthur Aguiar’s attitude.

The current leader told her friends that the singer was not happy with his victory, which surprised the girls. According to the influencer, while all the other boys (Douglas, Scooby, Paulo André and Tiago) congratulated her, Arthur was the only one who was unhappy.

“He hugged me and said: ‘Now I’m on the right track’. That is, it wasn’t about me, it was about him. He was sad because now I can’t win the angel and immunize him”, said the influencer. Laís and Bárbara, who were in the conversation, were disappointed with the young man’s attitude. “Knowing that is enough for her to decide the vote”, fired the doctor.