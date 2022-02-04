BBB22: Brothers are tested for Covid-19 and TV Globo reveals results; know details

Participants of the “BBB 22” underwent tests for Covid-19 this Thursday afternoon (3). After a few days of suspicion on the part of the public, since the departure of Luciano Estevan, the direction of the reality decided to examine the 18 confined. Finally, TV Globo released the results of the tests.

According to the broadcaster, all participants tested negative. Globo reinforced that it continues to maintain its strict safety protocols, while closely monitoring the health of the confined. According to the company, professionals who have access to the house also undergo frequent tests, in addition to always using safety equipment. Read the full note below:

“As we did in last year’s edition, as a precaution, BBB participants were tested and showed negative results for the presence of covid-19. We continue to follow our strict security protocols. All measures and care were adopted with the same responsibility that allowed the last two editions of the program to be completed safely and successfully. Everyone’s health is always a priority.

The brothers are constantly monitored by the program’s medical team and tested for covid-19 whenever necessary. It is also important to remember that all the participants of the ‘BBB 22’ took the respective doses of the vaccine – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show. And that during the pre-confinement they did successive tests and only entered the house after the negative result in the presence of the coronavirus.

And, as part of the protocol, all team professionals, who have access not only to the home but also to the program’s workplaces, are constantly tested and always use safety equipment. In addition, rigorous hygiene is carried out on all products that enter the house, such as food, personal items and materials used in parties and tastings, which undergo extra asepsis at the end of each assembly. Since the beginning of the season, we have acted with transparency, reporting every issue related to the Coronavirus and we will continue to do so.”.

Speculation began when Luciano tested positive two days after being dropped from the program. The news caused rumors that he would have been contaminated while still in the house. However, at the time, the broadcaster denied: “BBB follows a strict security protocol, as do other Globo programs. Participants are doing well and are being constantly monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day. From the beginning, we have acted very transparently when there is any issue related to the Coronavirus.”

Last Monday (31), the rumors gained even more strength with the Game of Discord. During the dynamic, Vyni Fernandes drew public attention for her recurring cough and complaints of body aches – typical symptoms of Covid. During the night, the brother even left the room so as not to disturb the sleep of his confinement colleagues. Check out:

TV Globo was contacted again, however, it assured that Vyni was fine and that he was being accompanied by doctors, as well as all the other brothers. “Vyni has been examined, medicated, is well and is being followed up. Once again, we remind you that all participants are constantly being monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day. From the beginning, we have acted very transparently when there is any issue related to the coronavirus. And we will continue like this”the broadcaster told Patricia Kogut.

On the same day, journalist Alessandro Lo-Bianco stated that three brothers would have been infected within the global reality. According to Sonia Abrão, presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua”, Vyni and two other participants were being watched. Folha de São Paulo mentioned that Tiago Abravanel and Bárbara would be the names that also showed symptoms.