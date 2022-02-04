BBB22: Maria praises Eliezer’s performance for Vyni after intense vuco vuco: “Artisan hands”; watch

The cruising of Eliezer and Maria during this dawn (3) continues to yield in the most guarded house in the country. While talking to Vyni in the Lollipop room, the sister gave more details of the intense vuco vuco. And who asked was the Ceará himself, who wanted a “feedback by signs, using metaphors”.

“So, that advertisement you were doing was not misleading”, commented the actress, referring to the comments that Vyni has already made about the size of Eli’s private parts. According to him, those who are thin are usually “bigger”.

“I spoke! How long is the advertisement, huh? The duration?”, questioned the Ceará native. Maria, embarrassed, limited herself to saying that “there is no fake news”. “A bell ringing in shorts never lies. Tell me more, Maria, about this propaganda!”insisted Viny. Just spy:

The conversation, according to UOL, did not stop there, and Maria filled Eliezer with warm compliments… “So, he has an artisanal talent. Craftsman hands. Delivered without promise. In precarious conditions”said the sister. “Pianist hands. Oh my people. Only you, my God in heaven”added the youngest, shocked by the new information.

The sister also assured the confinement colleague that she had no intention of going to the “duvet” inside the “BBB22“, but that she took advantage of the moment. “I said I didn’t want to, because I didn’t want to do it with you guys here in the room. One thing for us alone and such. After I relaxed with it. It’s a really crazy feeling! I was like when it was over: ‘Guys, what the f*ck is this!’” revealed.

Vyni, who was in the room while the two “performed”, took the opportunity to congratulate her friend in a joking tone: “Congratulations to you both. You endured it almost in silence and he seems to know how to do things.” The next parties promise, right?!