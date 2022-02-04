BBB22: Maria’s father comments on duvet, daughter’s bisexuality and relationship with her | Column Fábia Oliveira

This humble column had already anticipated that Carlos Câmara, father of sister Maria, from BBB22, worked as a street sweeper at Comlurb and, on Tuesdays, worked as a massage therapist in a gay sauna. Well then. Now, we chat with him to find out a little more about his relationship with his famous daughter. According to the massage therapist, despite having been with Maria moments before she was confined, he only discovered her participation in reality on television.

“I was with her the day she was confined. But I only found out on television. I was surprised and happy. She even said on the show that she didn’t tell me, because if she had, of course I would have told (to other people), because I’m a gossip as hell,” she assumed.

The relationship between father and daughter is usually very harmonious and very complicit. The duo’s favorite shows are the simplest. “We are partners. We really like to walk through thrift stores, have lunch together and eat pastel at the fair”, she revealed.

As for his daughter’s bisexuality, Carlos guarantees that her sexual orientation was never a taboo for him. “I thought it was normal! I work in a men’s sauna as a massage therapist and I have a lot of gay clients,” he said, who found out even before Maria decided to talk about it.

“I already knew she was bisexual, but we had never talked about it. We only talked about it when we found out we were with the same person. The day after the party, I told her who I kissed and she laughed and said that she had kissed the same person too. We laughed a lot about this situation,” she said.

On the streets and at work, Carlos has already been feeling the ‘BBB’ effect in his life. “In my work, they respect me a lot, but I get a lot of compliments. The cheers on the streets also increased. They keep asking what my life is like, what it’s like to be Maria’s father”.

He also summarized a little about what the ‘daughter’ version of the actress and singer is like. “She is a partner, cheerful. She fights with me and gets my attention, because sometimes I look like a boy, but she loves me. In the end we understand each other. She has always been mature from an early age, which is why at 17 she was already running her life and running her house. Maria owns her nose, she just does what she wants,” she said.

As for the game, Carlos says he’s been following the program and has liked what he’s seen. Not even Maria’s scenes with Eliezer under the duvet were a problem for him. “I’m in love. She’s playing damn well. She is singing and kissing a lot. She is absolutely right. As for the duvet, I don’t care, I just want her to be happy, ”he added.

And the crowd for her to return home with the R$1.5 million is huge: “I’m in the crowd. Me and my gay sauna guys and Comlurb too,” she finished.