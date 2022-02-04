BC decision limits Ibovespa losses, Facebook sinks Nasdaq and Vale may rise even further in 2022; check out the main highlights of the day

Mark Zuckerberg may even believe that the future is in the metaverse and in the limitless opportunities that the virtual world brings, but the cold water bath that Meta (ex-Facebook) gave the financial market last night was very real and pushed the Nasdaq for a drop of more than 3% this Thursday.

Zuckerberg’s empire may have started with 500 million friends, but Facebook lost an average of 500,000 users a day in the last quarter of 2021, directly impacting the company’s advertising reach and revenue.

With the reduction of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, on the radar, 2022 has been a year of profit taking and correction in the US stock market, but this trend had come to a truce after surprising performances by two other big techs. – Apple and Amazon.

For Eduardo Grübler, equity manager at Warren Asset, the result of Meta came to remind the market that large technology companies are not infallible, which should bring back the most pronounced downward trend.

In today’s trading session, the Nasdaq index, which brings together the main companies in the tech sector, dropped 3.74% – the Meta alone fell 27%, losing US$ 250 billion in market value. The S&P 500 is down 2.44% and the Dow Jones is down 1.45%. In Europe, the day also closed in the red, after the European Central Bank kept the basic interest rate unchanged, even in the face of high inflation.

With the international scenario marked by risk aversion, the Ibovespa was supported by the good reception of the local market to the Central Bank’s decision to raise the Selic rate to 10.75% per year and the reduction in the pace of interest rate adjustment.

After the Copom confirmed its next steps, the yield curve underwent a sharp downward adjustment, especially at the short end, which helped the Ibovespa to try to go against the grain of global risk aversion.

MONEY FINDING GUIDE: Download the free guide with 51 promising investments for 2022 now and get lifetime access to the Your Money investor community free of charge

The banking sector, pressured yesterday by the reaction to Santander’s balance sheet, also helped, but commodities were pressured and led the index to close slightly down 0.18%, at 111,696 points, after a day of oscillation close to stability. The spot dollar closed up 0.36%, at R$5.2954, far from the day’s highs.

See everything that moved the markets this Wednesday, including the main highlights of the corporate news and the stocks with the best and worst performance of the Ibovespa.

ORE IN HEIGHTS

Vale (VALE3) has already risen 10% in 2022. For Itaú BBA, there is room for more — and extraordinary dividends are on the radar. The rise in iron ore, combined with the mining company’s low indebtedness, tends to strengthen the shares and opens the way for new earnings.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Braskem (BRKM5) takes another (small) step towards B3’s Novo Mercado. The petrochemical company controlled by Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) and Petrobras approved the conversion of the company’s class B preferred shares (PNB) into class A (PNA).

LESS LIQUIDITY

Is Brisanet (BRIT3) cheap? The company will repurchase up to 9.5 million shares on the stock exchange. In less than a year since its debut on B3, shares of the internet provider have accumulated a drop of almost 68%, quoted at R$ 4.48 in the last trading session.

TIME TO BUY

Who’s Afraid of Elections? For JP Morgan, the Brazilian stock market should rise more than emerging markets during the electoral cycle. The US bank has an overweight recommendation — above average weight, equivalent to buy — for the domestic market and sees little influence of the presidential elections on the performance of stocks.

FUEL PRICE

Why do fuels need to follow market prices? With the word, the president of Petrobras. According to Silva e Luna, the resources that the state company pays in taxes and dividends are capable of generating jobs, and this is the best way to give back to society.