Best Xiaomi phone with 5G to buy in 2022

Xiaomi has a good catalog of 5G-compatible smartphones in Brazil. Therefore, I decided to prepare this list containing the best Chinese 5G cell phones that you can buy in 2022.

For this article, I divided the models into four categories: the best Xiaomi phone with 5G, that is, the one that offers the best features; the most interesting value for money; the cheapest Chinese 5G smartphone; and the intermediary.

Best Xiaomi phone with 5G

Mi 11

In my full review of the Xiaomi Mi 11, the design was one of the things that caught my attention the most as it deviated from the standardized appearance of most competitors. Its frosted glass back cover with a gradient effect is extremely elegant.

The camera module is also quite different and beautiful, in my opinion. The pad is not as big as the one on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, for example, but it does bring three levels of volume thanks to its giant 108 MP sensor.

The Mi 11 is one of the best looking handsets on the market to date (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Since I mentioned the 108 MP camera, I must say that the Mi 11 has one of the best photographic performances I’ve ever used. In both good and bad light conditions, the top of the line offers great definition, controlled noise and pleasant colors.

Another highlight of the Mi 11’s camera array is the 5 MP macro sensor. Despite the low resolution, the images have a very good definition, the colors are vivid and the camera software even leaves the background blurred — check out some photos below!

Mi 11 macro camera (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

Mi 11 main camera (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

As we are talking about a premium phone, the Mi 11 is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, even from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In addition, it brings an option with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, unfortunately without expansion of memory via microSD.

Xiaomi’s smartphone screen is also excellent. It has 6.81 inches with 2K resolution, AMOLED panel, 120 Hz frequency and support for one billion colors. That is, the quality is great in all tasks.

Finally, the Mi 11’s battery is very good considering its powerful settings. In my tests with the device, I got more than a day of use even with the screen at 120 Hz and Quad HD+, and I could even go up to the second day in energy saving mode.

The Mi 11’s screen is gigantic and with incredible quality (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Unfortunately, not everything is perfect. In addition to the price, which currently can reach around R$ 6,500, it is not water resistant, a mandatory feature — in my opinion — in such expensive devices. Still, it’s the best Xiaomi you can get here.

Best Xiaomi phone with intermediate 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

If you are looking for an intermediate Xiaomi phone with 5G, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the best to buy in Brazil. It is an updated version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G, changing only name and processor.

What stands out most about the 11 Lite 5G NE is its extremely thin body. At just 6.8 mm thick, it has a great grip and is very light at just 158 ​​grams.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is an updated version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

The look of the device is inspired by the top of the line Mi 11, so expect a unique design, different from the sameness we find in the competition. It is also worth mentioning that the 11 Lite 5G NE is IP53 certified, that is, it has a light coating against water splashes and dust.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite’s screen is AMOLED with a 90 Hz refresh rate for fluid browsing, support for HDR content and a 6.5-inch size. In short, the high quality whether to consume streaming or play.

Regarding processing, Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone bets on the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The model, also present in the Samsung Galaxy M52G 5G, runs basically all apps and games from the Play Store with great quality.

Visual inspired by the Mi 11 is a charm (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

Much of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE photographic set was also inspired by the top of the line Mi 11. It has three cameras, one 8 MP ultra-wide and another 5 MP telemacro, but the main one is 64 MP, against 108 MP of the most expensive model.

The device’s 4,250 mAh battery may not be the biggest among intermediaries, but it is possible to spend more than a day away from the sockets depending on its use. The charging speed, on the other hand, is highlighted, with 33 W of power — and Xiaomi even ships the charger in the box.

Best Xiaomi mobile with 5G cost-effective

Poco F3 5G

My choice of the best cost-effective Xiaomi 5G phone could not be other than the Poco F3 5G.

It was very successful in the first half of 2021 by offering very powerful configurations for a price very close to the S20 FE, around R$ 2,300.

My coworker Jucyber did the review and mainly praised the set of the device. Starting with the sturdy glass construction and the discreet look, but different from what we were used to in other devices.

Poco F3 design is understated yet premium (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels is another differentiator, as it can display content in HDR10+ and 120 Hz frequency. The result is a display that is very close to more expensive high-end displays.

The processing, in turn, is on account of the powerful Snapdragon 870 5G, a slightly inferior version of the Xiaomi Mi 11’s Snapdragon 888. Combined with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, you have great performance for any task of the day. Play Store.

In photos, the Poco F3 5G does very well with its 48 MP main camera. Although not much improved over the F2 Pro, we have a good color balance, great HDR and definition.

Poco F3 5G ultrawide camera (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

The smartphone’s other sensors, such as the 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP telemacro, also do a good job, something we’ve come to expect from Xiaomi’s more premium handsets. The highlight goes to the macro lens, which really stands out from the competition.

Finally, the battery of the Poco F3 5G should not disappoint even for those who have a more intense use. When using it normally, browsing social media apps over WiFi and playing games, Jucyber managed to get 8 hours and 55 minutes of screen time on, which is excellent.

Best cheap Xiaomi phone with 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

The last device on this list is for those looking to enter the 5G universe with a cheap smartphone. The Poco M4 Pro has recently arrived in our market and offers a good set of specs, but costing less than R$2,000.

Who analyzed the Xiaomi smartphone was my colleague Felipe Junqueira. For him, the device did very well in applications and games due to the good performance of the Dimensity 810 5G chipset, combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Poco M4 Pro is not very original, but it has a different look (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Another point where the intermediary excelled was in the 5,000 mAh battery. In the test simulating a day of normal use, with plenty of YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Twitter and games, the Poco M4 Pro 5G only spent 24% in eight hours, which is excellent.

Recharging the device, with a 33 W charger, is also very fast, going from 0% to 100% in just under an hour.

In the camera department, the Poco M4 Pro performs decently for the mid-range category. The 50 MP sensor has good definition, nice HDR and a respectable portrait mode.

Poco M4 Pro’s portrait mode is great (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

For selfies, the 16 MP sensor isn’t all bad, but the limited-aperture lens gets in the way a lot in dark environments. For self-portraits, I suggest environments with very good lighting.

Where the Poco M4 Pro fails is on the screen. Despite the Full HD resolution, the 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel doesn’t offer a good intensity of brightness, in addition to poor contrast. At least, it has a frequency of 90 Hz, for more fluid content.

