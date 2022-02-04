BH bride goes to court to not miss her honeymoon after proof of vaccination disappears from Conect SUS | Minas Gerais

Trip scheduled more than six months ago, airline tickets purchased, hotel booked and the dream to spend the honeymoon in thailand. IT solutions architect Natália Martins Figueira, 37, and her fiance, André Borja Lana, of the same age, are getting married in Belo Horizonte next month, but the couple’s outing is still uncertain due to an error in the Connect SUS.

Natália took the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, but the second one is not on the platform, which prevents her from sending the documentation required in the country of destination. With no solution for over a month, she entered the Justice to try to secure the honeymoon on the scheduled date.

After taking the first dose on July 29, last year, she and her fiance went to the Menino Jesus Health Center, in the capital of Minas Gerais, on October 20, where they received the immunizing for the second time.

Her data was even entered into the Conect SUS System.

The two doses even appeared on the platform

However, in December, she realized that the 2nd dose information was gone.

When looking in December, 2nd dose had disappeared

“I thought it was because of the hacker attack, but the days passed and the information did not come back. I contacted the phone numbers available, at ‘Fale Conosco’, at the Ministry of Health’s Ombudsman’s Office and nothing was resolved. I have to look for the post where I was vaccinated. I called, went there in person and nothing”, explained Natália.

The couple’s ceremony takes place on March 4th and the trip is scheduled for the 8th of the same month. However, at least seven working days before the trip, it is necessary to send the National Vaccination Certificate, since, according to her, the country of destination requires the proof of vaccination in English, with valid QR Code and verification code.

The bride and groom are expected to travel for 20 days. More than BRL 10,000 have already been spent on the tour.

Faced with the inconvenience and without any kind of response, Natália filed an urgent guardianship petition in the last week for the availability of vaccination data. The couple also hired a lawyer.

“We can’t enjoy the preparations for the wedding and the trip. Without the second dose at Conect SUS, I don’t know if I’ll have problems taking the booster dose. my part of getting vaccinated”, said Natália.

What the Ministry of Health and PBH say

Through a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the Connect SUS Citizen application is working normally. According to the folder, the application mirrors exactly what is recorded in the information systems by states and municipalities.

“The folder advises citizens who do not have their registration available on the application within 10 days after the date of their vaccination, or that the registration presents incorrect information, to look for the vaccination site or the State or Municipal Health Department of their region, to request the registration or correction and sending of your data to the RNDS. The Ministry of Health also advises that the user can access support in the application itself, through the menu ‘Talk to Connect SUS'”, said the folder.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, said in a note “that it verified the vaccination status of the user Natalia Daniel in its own system, as requested, and did not find any pending issues. The municipality will investigate the situation. data are exported to the Ministry of Health system, which is responsible for feeding ConectSUS”.