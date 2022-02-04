Biden says death of Islamic State leader sends ‘strong message to terrorists around the world’

US President said Qurashi ‘chose to blow himself up in a last desperate act of cowardice’; terrorist was killed during US special forces operation in Syria

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Joe Biden says the operation in Syria was successful



the president of United States, Joe Bidensaid that the death of the leader of the Islamic state (IS), Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, sent “a strong message” to other terrorists around the world. The extremist died this Thursday, 3, in Syria, during an operation by US special forces. “Last night’s operation removed a major terrorist leader from the battlefield and sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: we will hunt you down and we will find you,” Biden declared. “In a last desperate act of cowardice, and heedless of the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up, not just the (explosives) belt, but the entire third floor of the building. face justice for the crimes he committed, taking several family members with him, as his predecessor did,” he explained.

The bomb detonated by Qurashi also killed members of his family, including women and children. The American soldiers who participated in the action are doing well. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) confirmed that at least six children died and one was seriously injured during the operation. The agency assured that areas inhabited by civilians were “seriously damaged” during the US action carried out in the city of the province of Idlib.

*With information from AFP and EFE