Biden says US killed Islamic State leader in Syria







Joe Biden and Kamala Harris follow the developments of military action carried out in Syria Photo: White House

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that US soldiers “eliminate from the battlefield” the leader of the terrorist group Islamic state in Syria, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, during an operation this Thursday, 3, carried out in the country. The action also left 13 dead, including four children.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we took Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS, from the battlefield. All Americans returned safe from the operation,” Biden said in a statement, citing the abbreviation. used to identify the Islamic State.





Where the leader of the Islamic State in Syria died Photo: WHITE HELMETS/EYEPRESS

Later, in a speech at the White House in Washington, Joe Biden gave details of the operation. According to US President Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb, causing the death of other occupants of the site, after confrontation with US soldiers.

“He chose to blow up not just himself, but the entire third floor [do prédio em que estava] not to face consequences of their actions,” he said in his speech.

* With information from Reuters