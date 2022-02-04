Bitcoin: Son poisons father to access BRL 2.1 million fortune | Economy

reproduction Liam Ghershony

Liam Ghershony, 24, admitted to putting benzodiazepine in his father’s tea to access a Bitcoin wallet equivalent to $400,000. The father woke up two days after drinking the substance present in antidepressant drugs.

According to the Washington Post, Liam left a note beside the unconscious man saying “it doesn’t have to be this way!”, adding that he was trying to help both of them. “I’ll give you the best retirement.”

Evidence record reproduction Cup of tea collected as evidence

The cryptocurrency wallet was in the father’s cell phone, which was only found when a friend called the police when he was concerned about his disappearance. He had to spend four days in the hospital receiving treatment for severe dehydration and acute organ dysfunction.

David Lease, a judge for Montgomery County, Maryland, called Liam’s act “outrageous” after the case was concluded. Prosecutors, however, felt the charge of “murder” was overblown.

Liam taught his father how to invest in cryptocurrencies. Over the years, they made profits of over BRL 350,000, however, Liam became a user of drugs such as cocaine and the benzodiazepine itself, which made him very susceptible to variations in the price of Bitcoin.

That’s when the father decided to block his access to the investment portfolio.

“I did a lot of crazy and messy things when I was doing drugs,” Liam said. “I’ll take that with me – the guilt and the shame. And I want to own that as I dedicate myself to recovery.” Liam spent 125 days in prison and is now trying to take care of his mental health.