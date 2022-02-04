Bloodborne demake already has over 100,000 downloads

Many fans have a special fondness for Bloodborne, and the community considers it one of FromSoftware’s best games. A demake of the title was released for free last Tuesday (01) by a small group of devs, who have already registered a peak with more than 100,000 downloads in just 24 hours.

Lilith Waltherresponsible for the project, reported the number in a publication on Twitter, where he also showed that the game had more than 310 thousand views and 215 evaluations so far.

less than 24 hours later and we're past 100k now!

Developed based on Unreal Engine 4, the game has the polygonal graphic pattern of the late PS1 in production. But whoever thinks it is “easier” is wrong, as the difficulty level has also been adjusted to be as challenging as the original.

Some of the main bosses, such as Father Gascoine and Fera Clerical, have already had a presentation video released previously. While the Bloodborne demake doesn’t include the entire game, Walther claims there is an ending available.

First update with improvements for the Bloodborne demake

Also in a post on Twitter, the project’s dev released an update with improvements for the Bloodborne demake last Wednesday (02).

Update 1.03 is out! Here’s the bug fix list: 🛠Eileen vanishing mid fight at dry dock

🛠 Sprint jumping ‘off’ ladder

🛠Item drops not spawning in a specific circumstance at end

🛠Cleric Beast falling off bridge

🛠Minor cheat code bugs

🛠Visceral dmg not properly scaling off skill pic.twitter.com/1mDfeOeWnF — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) February 3, 2022

