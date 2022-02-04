Bloomberg and FT see financial market ’embracing Lula’ – 03/02/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Bloomberg and Financial Times have highlighted in recent days that the financial market has begun to turn to the former president in this year’s elections. In the first statement, “Brazil’s main funds see the ‘traders’ embracing the return of Lula”.

It highlights statements by Luis Stuhlberger, of Verde Asset Management, that “Lula has practically won, and I don’t think we will see a vengeful Lula”; and Rogério Xavier, from SPX Capital: “Don’t shoot the messenger: people abroad like Lula. It’s a fact. Foreign investors see a chance for Brazil to improve with Lula.”

The inflow of foreign capital in shares at the beginning of the year, the second largest since 2008, would already be a reflection of this. “Now there is a perception of a change in power, assuming that Lula’s election is well underway, and that will bring a responsible Lula, who will move to the center.”

The FT, which highlights some “clues left by Lula about plans for the economy”, heard from an anonymous banker that “the market today has more hope that Lula can be a good president for the economy, more responsible and capable of implementing a good agenda than Jair Bolsonaro”.

Perhaps in reaction, Lula spoke at length about politics and international economics in an interview on Thursday (3) with the RDR radio network, from Paraná. A passage:

“Today we export three or four times more to China than we export to the United States. But the Brazilian elite is licking boots, waiting for the United States to do something for us. They won’t, because they don’t want competition in South America .”

Bloomberg followed up and highlighted that “Lula says he will not maintain a ‘dollarized price’ at Petrobras”, promising to change the policy of parity with international market prices.

‘TALK TALK’

With the title and illustration above, The Economist addresses the practice of “reduplication” in Portuguese, also present in other languages, citing expressions such as “lepo lepo”, from the 2014 Carnival, meaning sex, “lambe-lambe” and “rola -dove”.

He hears from a linguist that “Brazilians use language to make a difficult life more fun”.