Bolsonaro errs Father Cícero’s origin and questions advisors: ‘Full of macaw wood here and they don’t know?’ | Politics

Impatient with the delay in the response, President Jair Bolsonaro called the advisors he asked, during a live on Thursday night (3), from which state or city Father Cícero was from.

Killed in 1934 in Juazeiro do Norte (CE) and revered as a saint in the Northeast by an alleged miracle, Father Cícero was quoted by Bolsonaro in the live broadcast on the internet due to decrees of mourning that he revoked and whose revocation he later canceled.

Initially, Bolsonaro was wrong and said that the religious leader from Ceará was from Pernambuco. He then asked the aides present for the broadcast for confirmation. But because of the delay in responding, he insisted:

“They said I revoked Padre Cícero’s mourning. From Pernambuco, is that right? What city is there? (silence) Full of macaw wood here and they don’t know what city Padre Cícero is in, hey? (more silence) . Juazeiro do Norte. Congratulations there. Ceará, sorry there, Ceará”, he said.

Last month, Bolsonaro canceled the revocation of 122 decrees of official mourning, revoked by him and former president Fernando Collor.

Among these decrees would be that of Cícero Romão Batista, who was born in Crato (CE), but gained national notoriety in Juazeiro do Norte as a priest and political leader.

“So, given all that confusion, the opposition started, on the left: ‘Look, he has no respect for Father Cícero’. What did I do? : ‘Pedro, we are going to republish Father Cicero’s mourning decree’. There was no need for the decree to exist anymore”, said Bolsonaro.

Mourning for Father Cícero does not appear among the 122 official mourning decrees revoked by Bolsonaro. But, in a message posted on a social network last weekend, Bolsonaro listed the religious among the characters who had the mourning decree revoked and, later, rehabilitated.

The origin of the expression “pau de arara” has as a background the migration, since the 19th century, of people from the Northeast to the South and Southeast of Brazil. The long, precarious and dangerous journeys were carried out in trucks with boards across the body, like macaws on a stick.

The president makes recurring jokes with Northeasterners. When he was still a candidate in 2018, he said in an interview that he was “in love with a daughter of pau de arara”, referring to the fact that Michelle Bolsonaro’s father is from the northeast of Crateús, Ceará.

At the time, he complained about criticism regarding regional jokes. “Let’s continue this game of ours, in the spirit of humor. And let’s leave this thing that everything is prejudice. You can’t make a joke about a gaucho, a joke about a cearense is prejudice, you can’t make a joke about a Bahian. Let’s get this over with. Our people have a wonderful mood, they are happy,” Bolsonaro said.

In 2019, also during broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro had already referred to team members as “pau de arara”.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro addressed Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas and asked if he has a “pau de arara” relative. The minister replies that he has relatives in Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte.