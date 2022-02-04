Bolsonaro launches credit line for truck drivers this Friday (4)

President Jair Bolsonaro participates this Friday (4), at 2 pm, in an event at the Caixa Cultural Theater, in Brasília, during which a new credit line will be launched aimed at self-employed truck drivers. The bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, should also participate in the event.





With the new service, companies that hire installment freight will be able to ask Caixa to advance payment directly to the autonomous carrier, who will receive the amount in cash through credit in Caixa’s account, Poupança Digital, or in the Caixa Tem app.

The companies will be able to anticipate the freights that are registered in the system of the Secretary of Finance from the issuance of the Electronic Tax Manifesto (MDF-e), a document used by companies in the segment, which stores information about the cargo and those responsible for the transport.





According to Caixa, the service will be available from January 24th and the interest rate will start at 1.99% per month. The loan is repaid in a single installment, due on the same date stipulated by the carrier in the MDF-e for payment of freight.

The event will be broadcast live on EBC and can also be followed by Caixa’s YouTube and Facebook profiles.



