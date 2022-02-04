Brazil breaks new record in cases and once again surpasses 1,000 deaths per day

posted on 03/02/2022 19:51 / updated on 03/02/2022 19:57



Brazil reached a new record of infections by covid-19 in the last 24 hours: 298,408 cases were recorded. According to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) this Thursday (3/2), the country has again registered more than a thousand cases daily, there were 1,041 deaths in one day – the last time the number was so high. big was in August 2021.

Also, the weekly moving average of deaths has risen to 702, and the moving average of cases is at 189,526. In all, Brazil accumulates 630 thousand lives lost by covid.

This Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that vaccination coverage against the disease in the country is in 91.9% of Brazilians over 12 years with the first dose, and 85.6% of the same public with the complete vaccination schedule.

For experts, at this time of the pandemic it is important to intensify health care and take all the recommended doses of injection, as they avoid the worsening of the symptoms of covid in case of infection and, of course, deaths.

