Brazil has 8 states and DF with a critical situation in ICUs, indicates Fiocruz | coronavirus

Critical occupancy means a rate of 80% or more of beds occupied. The current situation is the worst since the week ending June 21, 2021when 14 states and the Federal District were in this situation.

In the bulletin, the foundation pointed out, however, that the pandemic scenario is not the same recorded between March and June 2021. This is because, even with the addition of beds that occurred in most states recently (see details below), the current availability of intensive beds is much lower.

In an interview with g1researcher Margareth Portela, from the Covid-19/Fiocruz Observatory, reinforced this point:

“Our great reference on ICU occupations ends up being from March to June of last year. It was the biggest peak. What we live today is very different, but we cannot underestimate the problems we may have”, he warned.

What the researcher has observed is that states are increasing beds as demand. “Overall, states have been adding 20 beds, 30 beds the other week. My impression is that managers are managing and responding to the need,” she said.

The worst occupancy rate of ICU beds is in Mato Grosso do Sul, with 103% of beds occupied. See the list of states in critical condition:

Fiocruz had already been warning about the increase in the occupancy of ICU beds for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Covid-19 for at least three weeks.

2 of 2 Health professionals work in the ICU of the Municipal Hospital Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara, in Maricá (RJ), on January 26th. — Photo: Bruna Prado/AP Health professionals work in the ICU of the Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara Municipal Hospital, in Maricá (RJ), on January 26th. — Photo: Bruna Prado/AP

Fiocruz’s note also notes that there was increase in the number of ICU beds for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and/or Covid-19 in at least 15 FUs.

In the week of January 24-31, the following increases were observed:

Alagoas (from 162 to 172, adding 10 beds)

Acre (from 20 to 30, adding 10 beds)

Amazonas (from 86 to 109, addition of 23 beds)

Bahia (from 580 to 594, adding 14 beds)

Ceará (from 328 to 419, addition of 91 beds)

Federal District (from 56 to 78, addition of 22 beds)

Mato Grosso (from 201 to 257, addition of 56 beds)

Mato Grosso do Sul (from 143 to 156, adding 13 beds)

Minas Gerais (from 2,120 to 2,151, adding 31 beds)

Pará (from 195 to 212, addition of 17 beds)

Paraná (from 594 to 641, addition of 47 beds)

Pernambuco (from 991 to 1,106, adding 115 beds)

Piauí (from 151 to 164, adding 13 beds)

Rio Grande do Norte (from 127 to 149, adding 22 beds)

Rondônia (from 113 to 125, adding 12 beds)

The foundation said it did not have access to data from São Paulo and Paraíba.

In two states, on the other hand, there were drop in the number of beds: Espírito Santo (384 to 363, decrease of 21 beds) and Santa Catarina (523 to 464, decrease of 59 beds). Both states have entered the alert zone (Espírito Santo at a critical level and Santa Catarina at an intermediate level).

10 states had an intermediate alert level (above 60% and below 80%) in bed occupancy rates:

Tocantins (78% occupancy) Santa Catarina (76% occupancy) Pará and Bahia (74% occupancy) São Paulo and Paraná (72% occupancy) Amapá and Alagoas (69% occupancy) Ceará (67% occupancy) Rio de Janeiro (62% occupancy)

Amazonas left the intermediate alert list to go to critical alert, as did Mato Grosso. Rondônia and Roraima left the alert zone.

Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Pará, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Tocantins were already on intermediate alert last week. Alagoas and Santa Catarina, which were outside the alert zone last week, entered.

8 states were outside the alert zone (occupancy below 60%) in the week of January 24-31:

With the exception of Rondônia and Roraima, all other states were already out of the alert zone last week.

Occupation in capitals and interiorization

Among the 25 capitals with published occupancy rates, 13 were in the critical alert zone until January 31:

In the previous week, there had been 9 capitals in a critical situation. Fiocruz pointed to a internalization tendency of cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Margareth Porela, from the foundation’s Covid-19 Observatory, characterized this trend as worrying.

“It’s the same initial cycle of Covid – first it bursts in capitals, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Recife, and goes inland. The capitals continue with high numbers, but with stability or falling”, he explained.

“This movement of internalization is worrying, because it means that Covid-19 is advancing and can advance to regions that have lower vaccine coverage, people less protected in serious ways. In addition, they are places with fewer assistance resources”, noted Portela.

The other 9 capitals with published data are in intermediate alert zone (from 60% to 80% occupancy):