Brazil records 917 deaths from Covid and sets a new record with more than 286,000 known cases in 24 hours | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (3) 917 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 629,995 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 689 — the highest recorded since August 26 of last year (when he was in 696). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +168%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

There were also a record number of known cases recorded in a single day. (see details below).

Total deaths: 629,995

Death record in 24 hours: 917

Average new deaths in the last 7 days: 689 per day (14-day change: +168%)

Total known confirmed cases: 26,099,735

Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 286,050

Average new cases in the last 7 days: 188,116 per day (14-day change: +58%)

Just like the day before, No state has a downward trend in Covid deaths (see further below); all are in high or stability. That didn’t happen since January 12, 2021, for more than a year.

The country also recorded 286,050 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 26,099,735 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassing the 26 million mark. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 188,116. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +58%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

It is the highest number of known cases recorded in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic., a record surpassing the January 28 mark (when we had 257,239 known cases).

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a level more than 3 times higher than it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (24 states and the DF): PR, PB, SE, DF, MS, MG, AM, ES, RJ, RS, SC, AL, RN, CE, SP, PE, MT, BA, AP, PI, MA, PA, GO, RO, TO

PR, PB, SE, DF, MS, MG, AM, ES, RJ, RS, SC, AL, RN, CE, SP, PE, MT, BA, AP, PI, MA, PA, GO, RO, TO In stability (2 states): RR, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

The g1 reports below the moving average of known cases, instead of the moving average of deaths, due to the moment of the pandemic in Brazil. The large number of vaccinated with two doses, above 70% of the population, contributed to significantly reduce the number of deaths in the country. Associated with this, the omicron variant exploded the total number of cases.

