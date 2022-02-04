Brazil registers 917 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours and has 286,000 new cases, the highest number of the pandemic – Saúde

Brazil registered 917 new deaths through the Covid-19 and 286,050 new cases of the disease this Thursday, 3rd. It is the highest number of new cases ever recorded in the country during the two years of the pandemic. The weekly average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 689, the worst brand since the 26th of august.

The moving average of cases increased again after two days of decline and is 188,116, the second-worst record. The highest number was recorded on Monday, the 31st, with an average of 188,451.

With the advancement of Ômicron, the moving average of deaths continues to increase. The last time there was a drop was on January 11, when it went from 128 to 122. Since then, it has grown by 467%.

In total, Brazil has 629,995 dead and 26,099,735 disease cases. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The states that recorded the most deaths in the last 24 hours were São Paulo (349), Minas Gerais (135) and Rio de Janeiro (56).

The explosion of cases is seen as an effect of the Ômicron, identified since it was detected, in November, as more transmissible. Experts say this factor is allied to the relaxation of social distancing measures across the country.

Despite being considered less lethal, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus made the moving average of deaths from the disease increase 566% in the last month, jumping from 98 to 653 daily deaths this Wednesday, 2. This amount remains far from those recorded in the first half of 2021, when the country had 4,000 daily deaths and a moving average of 3,125 deaths.

Even with 70% of the Brazilian population immunized with two doses or the single-application vaccine, the high contagion of the strain increased hospitalizations. Health managers say that most serious cases are elderly, people with comorbidities and not vaccinated.

In proportionate numbers, the lethality of covid-19 has decreased – that is, today there are more people getting infected than last year and fewer dying. However, infectious disease specialists warn that the number of cases is very large and, therefore, the proportion of deaths can generate a high absolute number of victims.

According to Fiocruz, nine of the 27 Brazilian states have occupancy of ICU beds above 80% because of the number of hospitalized with covid-19. Are they: Piauí (87%), Rio Grande do Norte (86%), Pernambuco (88%), Espírito Santo (83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (103%), Goiás (91%), Federal District (97%), Amazon (80%) and Mato Grosso (91%).

Another nine states have the level of occupancy of beds considered intermediate by Fiocruz (between 60% and 79% occupancy). The rest is below this range.

The researchers from the Fiocruz Observatory draw attention to the significant growth in occupancy rates in the States. Some capitals, however, show more stability or even decline. For the researchers, this seems to indicate the internalization of the Ômicron variant.

“We insist that it is essential to make efforts to advance vaccination, including the requirement for a vaccine passport”, says the document from the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory. “It is also essential to control the spread of covid-19, with greater rigor in the mandatory use of masks in public places, and campaigns to guide the population on self-isolation when they present symptoms, avoiding intra-household transmission, among others.”

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.