Brazilian assists, Al Jazira thrashes Pirae and advances to the quarterfinals

THE Al Jazeera thrashed the AS Pirae per 4 to 1 this Thursday afternoon, for the first phase of the Club World Cup. The match was played at Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this result, Al Jazira, representing the United Arab Emirates in the tournament, advanced to the quarterfinals. The team will face Al Hilalfrom Saudi Arabia, next Sunday.

The home team’s first goal was scored by Zayed Al Ameri, right in the first moments of the game. At 25 minutes, Ahmed Al Attas enlarged.

Just before the break, Milos Kosanovic made the third and guided the victory of Al Jazeera. the defender Mohammed Rabii scored an own goal and scored for Pirae, but Abdoulay Diaby closed the scoring with a great goal, assisted by the Brazilian Victor Sa.

THE palm treesSouth America’s representative at the World Cup, debuts on the 8th against the winner of Al Ahly and Monterrey.