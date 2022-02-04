Bulldogs and spaniels are banned in Norway | puppies

courtney mihaka / unsplash Government of Norway has ruled that breeding Bulldog and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeds is a violation of section 25 of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act.

The District Court of Oslo, the capital of Norway, made a unanimous and historic decision: the breeding of bulldog and cavalier king charles spaniel breeds is a violation of section 25 of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act and will no longer be tolerated.

The decision was motivated by a case presented in November 2021 by the institution Animal Protection Norway, concerned about the numerous and critical health problems of dog breeds.

“Man-caused bulldog health problems have been known since the early 20th century. This verdict is many years overdue. For several decades, sick dogs were bred in violation of Norwegian law. Our dogs have been victims of systematic and organized betrayal by our four-legged friends. Today it has been confirmed that this is illegal,” said Åshild Roaldset, CEO of Animal Protection Norway, in a post published by the group after the decision.

The decision is not a blanket ban on breeds, but a “legal framework for animal husbandry,” attorney Emanuel Feinberg noted in the post. Thus, interbreeding of beloved dog types – albeit often unhealthy – is still possible and permitted.

“A conviction does not imply a ban on the serious breeding of bulldogs or cavaliers, as serious and scientifically based breeding can be a good alternative”, defined the judgment. The nation has the infrastructure to make more humane breeding a reality, Animal Protection Norway added, noting that the technology also exists.

To help the transition to better breeding tactics, Animal Protection Norway has proposed more regulated use of temperament, traits and health data in breeding, as well as the use of chip marking. Without such traceability, “it is impossible” for dog breeding to be effectively supervised, added Roaldset.

“This is a day of celebration for our dogs! The Animal Welfare Act is intended to protect animals from the irrational actions of humans, and it has done so today. It’s about dogs’ right to feel good,” Roaldset said.