Cade investigates international cartel for broadcasting sports events – News









The General Superintendence of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) initiated an administrative proceeding to investigate an alleged international cartel that operated in obtaining rights to broadcast sports events, including in Brazil. Eight companies and 37 individuals are investigated.

The anticompetitive conduct took place between at least 2008 and 2017, according to Cade. The board said there are strong indications that the group entered into agreements to have control over prices and bids in competitions for the rights to sports media, sporting events and the provision of consultancy or advisory services.











The investigations show that the group divided the market through the presentation of coverage proposals and that it combined abstentions in processes and joint submission of bids in competitions, the so-called joint-bid agreements. According to CADE, there is evidence that those involved were also exchanging “competitively sensitive” information.

The conduct of the companies may have affected competition processes for the sale of broadcasting rights for events promoted by sports federations, clubs or other holders of international competitions in the interterritorial, intercontinental and global/global scopes. The cartel’s action may also have interfered with the appointment of agents, advisors or consultants who work in the sale of permissions.

The investigations show that there are cases in which the rights were resold or sublicensed to broadcasters in Brazil and/or were related to games of different modalities that took place in Brazilian territory during the period.

The companies and people involved are being notified to present their defence. They have 30 days, from the receipt of the letter, to manifest themselves. At the end of this stage, the General Superintendence may request the conviction of those involved or shelve the case. If the investigations are carried out, the council will send the case for judgment in Cade’s court.

Companies that are part of cartels are subject to penalties such as administrative fines between 0.1% and 20% of their turnover. People who commit illegal acts can pay a fine between R$50,000 and R$2 million. For individual administrators, the penalty is payment of 1% to 20% of the amount applied to the company.