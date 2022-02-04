Caixa offers lifetime annuity exemption for new credit cards

THE BOX has a campaign offering lifetime annuity waiver when applying for some of your credit cards. The promotion is valid for card contracts made until the 28th of February.

Lifetime annuity waiver

How to participate:

To get the lifetime annuity on new Caixa cards, you must do the following:

Hire your CAIXA ELO or VISA credit card until February 28; Make purchases with your new card until 04/30/2022, adding a minimum amount established; Ready! Enjoy your card with zero annual fee.

Eligible Cards:

Physical person:

Visa Infinite

Platinum Visa

Visa Gold

Link Nanjing

link graphite

Link Plus

Business

Business Visa

Business Elo Graphite

Elo Mais Business

Spending target:

Physical person:

Visa Infinite and Elo Nanjing: BRL 4,000.00

Platinum Visa and Elo Grafite: BRL 2,000.00

Visa Gold and Elo Mais: R$500.00

Business:

Business Visa, Elo Grafite and Elo Mais: R$2,000.00

The action is not valid for Mastercard cards, Diners Elo cards, renewed or reissued cards and additional cards contracted before 02/03/2022. For more information, access the promotion regulation.

Comment

The current promotion is similar to the one offered during the last Black Friday. However, unlike the previous one, the benefit of cashback and the minimum expenses established to obtain the lifetime exemption are slightly higher.

In any case, it is an excellent opportunity to get cards at CAIXA with a lifetime annuity exemption, including cards such as Visa Infinite and Elo Nanquim.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, access the CAIXA campaign website.