Caixa Tem can release up to R$ 3 thousand for 20 million negatives

THE Federal Savings Bank wants to facilitate access to credit for consumers who have a negative name. For this, the bank prepares a new line of credit with special loans and reduced rates to help people with a dirty name.

The expectation is that more than 20 million Brazilians will have access to the product in the coming years. By May 2022, the plan is to bring it to around 5 million people.

The news was announced by journalist Lauro Jardim in his blog on the website The globe. Many experts were surprised by the possibility, as the bank recently launched two loan options through the Caixa Tem app.

The difference between the existing lines and the new one is that the second will serve negative customers, which the first does not. There is still not much information about the product, but it is already known that it will also be operationalized through Caixa Tem.

Information about the new Caixa loan

The bank’s intention is to reach as many people as possible with low interest rates and release of up to BRL 3,000. But as mentioned, the information released so far is quite preliminary.

To facilitate the operation, Caixa announced the opening of 300 new physical branches in the country throughout 2022. A large part will be installed in the Northeast and North regions, especially Pará, Maranhão and Amazonas.