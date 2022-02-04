Can a patient be infected by the Omicron variant for the second time?





Covid-19, its variants and consequences leave many doubts, since the disease is very new. Among the most recent questions is whether a person who has already been infected by the Ômicron variant can be reinfected.

Experts point out that research on the subject is still being carried out – as the variant began to spread at the end of November – but the possibility could be real.

The technical leader of covid-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, said this Tuesday (01) that the variant Omicron, more contagious, continues to spread around the world, becoming the dominant strain in more and more countriestaking space from Delta.

According to the authority, the most important thing in the face of this is that people are aware that the virus continues to circulate, hence the need to maintain measures to contain the problem.

For infectious disease specialist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres, Ômicron is a variant that has been circulating for a short time and there is still not enough data to know how it works.

“But, according to the trend of the other variants, it is possible that after a certain time of infection, reinfection is possible”, she said.

This is agreed with the doctor Valéria Valim, who is a researcher on covid-19 and a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

“We have seen that reinfections happen, even with the same variant. We know that the duration of immunity by natural infection is short and that, even with a complete immunization schedule, the protective antibodies reduce over time. so important to take the booster doses. The population must follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and take the booster doses of the vaccines available”, said the doctor.

The expert added that it is not yet known all the variants that vaccines can fight. Therefore, booster doses of immunizers represent a new stimulus for the body’s cells to defend themselves.

More common to become reinfected with another strain

However, infectious disease specialist Lauro Ferreira Pinto recalled that, initially, there is no need to despair. He explains that infections are happening in large numbers, but that doesn’t mean they’re the same variant.

“Reinfection by Ômicron or another can happen, but the chances are small. The greater possibility is that the person will be infected again within four, five or six months, but, in these cases, it will be another variant”, said the doctor.

An analysis by the UK Health Safety Agency made in conjunction with the Medical Research Council (MRC) of the Biostatistics Unit at the University of Cambridge has shown that the risk of re-infection with covid-19 by Ômicron is six times higher among unvaccinated and five times lower among vaccinated. The document’s findings were highlighted in a recent WHO report on the advancement of the variant.

“This is because Ômicron has an increased ability to evade immunity compared to previous variants, causing reinfections in those who had a previous infection and in those who were vaccinated and even more so in those who did not complete the vaccination schedule,” the report described.

Other studies, including one published by scientists from South Africa, have shown that Ômicron can escape the immunity acquired by people who have already tested positive for covid-19.



Although studies point out that the variant appears to be milder than previous strains, it can by no means be overlooked. Therefore, experts warn about the importance of maintaining the entire protocol, with hand hygiene, use of masks and avoiding agglomerations whenever possible.