Can companies remove employees with Covid without a certificate?

The increase in cases of Covid-19, especially with the Ômicron variant, caused 2022 to begin with several employees requesting removal from their activities because they had symptoms or were confirmed for the disease. Now, companies can dismiss employees even without a medical certificate.

The change comes at a time when all health facilities are crowded with patients with symptoms of the disease. Therefore, getting medical attention is not always easy. In an attempt to reduce the risks of transmission of Covid-19, it is best to keep those who are showing symptoms away.

Removal without certificate

An ordinance from the Ministries of Labor and Welfare and Health was published with the new guidelines for companies and employees. The changes stem from the update of measures to combat the Covid-19 virus.

Many companies have returned to adopting the home office format, with employees working from home, while others are rotating teams to avoid contact between workers.

According to the decree of the ministries, employees need to be removed for 10 days in cases of confirmation of the disease or simply because of suspicion. The same goes with the confirmation of Covid-19 of a family member who lives in the same house as the worker. In this case, it is necessary to present the certificate confirming the illness of the person who lives with the employee.

Another change is that it is no longer mandatory to present a medical certificate to guarantee removal from face-to-face work. The need for the certificate will only be given in cases of absence for more than 10 days. In addition, if the worker on leave no longer has any symptoms after seven days, he can return to face-to-face activities.

The days start to be counted from the first symptom of the disease. If they are asymptomatic, it is valid from the date of test collection. The concern of many workers is related to payment. Therefore, during the period of leave, the remuneration is full.