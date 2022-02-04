Can diabetic people drink beer? See consumption recommendations

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by uncontrolled blood sugar levels. In this sense, a very common question is related to alcohol consumption by diabetics. So know now if diabetic people can drink beer and the other recommendations regarding alcoholic beverages for this group.

How many beers can diabetic people drink?

According to the recommendations of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD), published in 2020, adult women with diabetes should consume one dose or less of alcohol per day. As for men, consumption should be limited to two doses or less daily.

About 15g of this substance is considered a dose of alcohol. In this sense, there are 360 ​​ml of beer, that is, a small can. Likewise, a 150 ml glass of wine also corresponds to a dose of alcohol. Therefore, adult diabetic men should limit themselves to consuming a maximum of two cans of beer a day, while women should only drink one, in order to avoid uncontrolled blood glucose (blood sugar).

In addition, the SBD also advises that the intake of alcoholic beverages preferably accompany a food source of carbohydrate, in order to avoid hypoglycemia, which is the reduction of blood glucose below acceptable levels (less than 54mg/dL) and its symptoms are pallor, cold sweat, tremors, dizziness, palpitations and even fainting.

Diabetes, alcohol and carbohydrates

The main nutrient responsible for raising blood glucose levels is carbohydrate, which is converted into glucose for absorption to take place. In this sense, it is important to highlight that alcohol impairs the action of insulin, which is the hormone responsible for putting glucose circulating in the blood into the cells.

In addition, alcohol can also interact and affect the action of drugs used to control diabetes. In other words, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is harmful for diabetic people, given that, due to the nature of the disease, there are problems in the regulation of blood glucose.

Medical and nutritional support for people with diabetes

If you have diabetes, be sure to seek care from professionals in the fields of medicine and nutrition. These people are competent to adequately guide how to deal with this disease, as it can be silent, but very harmful to health.