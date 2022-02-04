Captain Cook’s Ship Found After 250 Years, Researchers Say

The ship HMS Endeavor of the famous British explorer Captain James Cook was found off the coast of Rhode Island (USA), according to Australian researchers. The vessel is known to have sailed on a historic voyage to Australia and New Zealand between 1768 and 1771.

The last sighting of Endeavor was in 1778, during the period of the US War for Independence. Afterwards, the vessel disappeared “mysteriously”.

Australian researchers believe that the wreckage of HMS Endeavor has been on American soil for more than two centuries. And also close to the La Liberté, another ship sunk in the port region of Rhode Island. The ship is about 500 meters offshore, located 14 meters below the surface.

portrait of James Cook Image: Reproduction

“Since 1999, we have investigated several 18th century shipwrecks in an area of ​​2 square miles where we believe Endeavor sank,” Kevin Sumption, director of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said in a press release on Thursday.

“Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I am convinced it is Endeavor,” he added, calling the ship one of the “most important and controversial” in Australia’s maritime history. “The focus is now on what can be done to protect and preserve it.”

disagreements

On the other hand, a team of US researchers also involved in efforts to locate HMS Endeavor considered the announcement premature.

In a statement, the executive director of the Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project (RIMAP), DK Abbass, called the Australian researchers’ conduct irresponsible for an alleged “breach of contract” and added that the findings regarding the Captain Cook’s ship will be guided by proper scientific process and not by Australian emotions or politics.

“What we see at the study wreck site is consistent with what can be expected from Endeavor, but there is no indisputable data found to prove that it is indeed that iconic ship. And there are many unanswered questions that could override this identification.” wrote Abbass. “When the study is complete, RIMAP will publish the legitimate report.”

The Australian museum, for its part, denied having breached any partnership agreement, with a spokesperson saying that Abbass was “entitled to his own opinion on the large amount of evidence accumulating”.

historical relevance

Historians estimate that HMS Endeavor was sunk by the British in August 1778 to prevent a French fleet from entering Newport harbor to support the Americans in the War of Independence.

From 1768 to 1771, Endeavor sailed across the South Pacific, with Captain James Cook charting the coast of New Zealand – where his crew killed several Maori – and eastern Australia. He later claimed all the land for Great Britain in 1770.

Cook’s voyages continued in 1788 with the arrival of the so-called First Fleet, transporting hundreds of convicts to establish a British colony.

Those expeditions also involved artists and scientists who dedicated themselves to recording the local culture of these regions, through collections of specimens of flora and fauna, paintings and illustrations.

In February 1779, Cook was killed in the Hawaiian region during a bloody conflict with the native peoples, a few months after his ship was sunk.