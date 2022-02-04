Care by the SUS will be maintained at the Ibiapaba Hospital in Barbacena | Wood zone

The Ibiapaba Hospital reported this Wednesday (2) that it will maintain cardiology care by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Barbacena. THE City Hall said it will seek more resources so that the service remains.

In early January, the institution issued a note that informed the effort to create the commission and also informed that it will continue to provide cardiology services.“to the extent that the Public Power passes on sufficient resources, at least, to pay the effective cost”.

At the end of 2021, the hospital unit, which serves patients from Barbacena and region, threatened to interrupt cardiology services by SUS due to financial problems. The City Council also commented on the situation.

THE g1 reported that the Ministry of Health published an ordinance that changed the amount paid to municipalities for actions provided for in the SUS Table of Procedures, Medicines, Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials.

In Zona da Mata and Campo das Vertentes, Juiz de Fora and Barbacena were affected. In all, the amount decreased by more than R$ 5 million.

As for the reduction in the table, the hospital pointed out that the situation could worsen since the suppliers of inputs have expressed themselves in the sense of not delivering them at the price established in the aforementioned table.

Also according to the hospital, numerous attempts were made to seek a solution to the problem, including the extension of the agreement, which was valid until January 1st.

In the initial note, the hospital promised to maintain the service until February 1st.

In view of the situation, the Municipality of Barbacena published a note of support for the hospital and guaranteed that it would maintain services, since the municipality is up to date with transfers and contractual obligations. The contract between the hospital and the municipality was renewed until July 2022.

“The Municipality of Barbacena and its Health Department go public to reassure the population of Barbacena and Municipalities of the Centro-Sul Macroregion, regarding the recent announcement made by Hospital Ibiapaba – CEBAMS, that it would end public health care (SUS) in the area of ​​cardiology and other related areas. The Municipality expresses its support for the Hospital in its struggle with to the State and Federal spheres for better remuneration conditions for the services provided, but it is necessary for the population to know that assistance is the main focus of all efforts that will be carried out and guarantees that there will be continuity in the provision of services, even because it is the Municipality up to date with the transfers and contractual obligations to CEBAMS, which even agreed to renew the provision of public health services until 07/1/2022, as per the amendment signed on 11/18/2021 and published in the Gazette Official on 12/15/2021. Health is everyone’s right and the constitutional guarantee of assistance will be maintained and defended by the Municipality of Barbacena“.

Hospital Ibiapaba is accredited by the Ministry of Health, being a reference in cardiology services by the SUS since 2005.

The unit serves patients from Barbacena and 51 cities in the region.

Since 2005, 80,000 procedures have been performed; 30,000 cardiology admissions and more than 2,000 high-complexity surgeries

