Carmem poisons herself with power and runs over even an ally · TV News

New president of Terrare Cosméticos, Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will forget that she only managed to hit Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) with the help of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. The director will be upset with the ally’s humiliations and will demand to gain more power in the brand as promised by the villain. The antagonist of Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera, however, will run over him in response.

Tired of the boss’s kicks, Marcelo will make a point of waiting for her at the company’s door. “Carmen, we need to talk. I can’t stand being humiliated by you anymore!”, says the platinum blonde’s ex-partner.

Paula’s rival will not give the man a leash and will mock: “If you don’t like my management at Terrare, ask to leave, darling“. She will hop on her motorcycle and literally go over the ex-ally’s leg.

“Help! Carmem ran me over with her motorcycle!”, shouted the director. Some Terrare employees will see the whole discussion between the two and will run to help the character played by Bruno Cabrerizo. He will be rushed to the hospital.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson is all recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. In the sequence, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem. The plot is authored by Claudia Souto and will address the universe of stunt doubles. Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo are already scheduled to star in the feuilleton.

