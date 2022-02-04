Casagrande highlights Botafogo’s power of reaction in turn: ‘Shows personality of the team forming’

Commentator Walter Casagrande Jr. highlighted the power of reaction of the Botafogo in the 4-2 victory over Madureira, after having suffered 2-0 at the beginning of the second half, this Thursday, for the Campeonato Carioca. For the former player, the State ones serve precisely to show the personality of the teams forming for the season.

– State is for pre-season, to gain rhythm of the game, but for some teams it shows the personality that is starting to form. The power of reaction with a comeback like Botafogo did gives confidence to the players and the coach, it turns on an important light, it won’t be that club that takes one, takes two, keeps its head down and can’t react. Botafogo has already shown that being able to react at the beginning of the season, with no one doing very well yet, is a great sign. It is more important for the team than the result itself – highlighted Casão, in “Tá na Área”, by SporTV.

For commentator Sérgio Xavier Filho, Botafogo’s victory – which put the team in the leadership of the State – is important in the midst of the transformation process that the club is going through off the field.

– Important for Botafogo to get out of such a hole. It’s all new at Botafogo, new owner, a different regime… Botafogo is very excited, they just went up, are they going to lose to Madureira? Can not. Starting a comeback so early, with everyone coming back, is very important – said Sérgio Xavier.