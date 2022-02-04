Ceremony Opens Beijing Winter Olympics with Ode to Beauty and Show of Effects | winter Olympics

The idea was to open the Winter Olympics with a simpler ceremony, but with an impact. This Friday, Beijing gave an ode to beauty in a stunning light effects show at the Bird’s Nest. In more than two hours, the Chinese capital celebrated the start of the Games in a party limited by health protocols in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, but without forgetting to honor the Olympic spirit.

Olympic Pyre of the Winter Olympics is lit at the opening ceremony

There were expectations for possible protests against the Chinese government, despite requests to the contrary by the IOC and other institutions. But under the eyes of President Xi Jinping, athletes and members of the delegation were limited to celebrating the start of the 24th edition of the Winter Olympic Games. In his closing speech, Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, called for the Olympics to be an inspiration for peacetime.

1 of 7 Chinese duo lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony — Photo: Getty Images Chinese duo lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony (Photo: Getty Images)

The ceremony was all guided by snowflakes, in a reference, too, to the beauty and lightness of the Games. Throughout the party, the organizers bet on less luxury, but on impactful details formed by the play of lights. In the end, the duo Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Jiawen Zhao lit the Olympic cauldron.

Unlike previous editions, the organization opted for a smaller pyre, with the torch at the center of the snowflake. The decision, however, is justified. Faced with the new sustainability policy, Beijing decided on a smaller flame, to reduce carbon emissions.

2 of 7 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Beauty and lightness in Beijing

Before the opening, a count in 24 numbers, representing the 24 solar times that are part of the count in China, in addition to alluding to the 24th edition of the Winter Games. The countdown came to an end with the depiction of the beginning of spring. A light show and choreography flooded the stage in shades of green. The ceremony did not feature professional singers, dancers or actors. All were ordinary citizens, students and workers who volunteered to participate.

3 of 7 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The ceremony was supervised by renowned Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, famous for the films “Red Lanterns”, “Hero” and “The Clan of Flying Daggers”. He will also be responsible for the closing party of the Games.

4 of 7 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Under the eyes of the presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and to the sound of music played on the trumpet by a boy, the country’s flag was carried to the stage by representatives of the 56 ethnic groups that make up the Chinese people. . Then the artistic presentation of the party began. A beautiful cascade of light, simulating the Yellow River, one of the largest in the country, invaded the stage and gave rise to an immense and simulated block of ice. In reflected images, the memory of the 23 previous editions of the Games.

The block, as if hewn, gave way to the Olympic rings. It was the cue for the beginning of the parade of the delegations of the countries, opened, as always, by Greece. In the midst of the pandemic reality, many delegations had to adapt. It was a leaner parade, without a good part of the athletes who will compete in the Games. The United States, for example, needed to change its flag bearer. Elana Meyers Taylor, from bobsled, had been chosen, but tested positive for Covid-19 and gave way to Brittany Bowe, from speed skating.

5 of 7 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Still, there was room for improvisation and partying. The Jamaican bobsled team crossed the stage in a dance. Among the athletes of Japan, there were those who attempted a pirouette. Brazil was the 16th country to parade. Jaqueline Mourão and Edson Bindilatti were the flag bearers. Alongside them, Anders Pettersson, head of mission for Team Brazil in Beijing, and Andrea Leibovitch, sports manager at COB.

+ Meet the 11 athletes from Brazil at the Beijing Olympics

See entry of the Brazilian delegation at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics

Some other delegations, such as Canada, Finland and itself, chose to take a good part of their athletes to the parade. Another highlight was the presence of a new greased, Nathan Crumpton, from skeleton, flag bearer of American Samoa.

At the end, new light effects made snow flakes snow in the Bird’s Nest, with the names of the countries that will be in the Games. All gave birth to a giant snowflake, which flew across the stage in Beijing, in one of the most beautiful moments of the ceremony.

“From difference to union”: Opening ceremony has formation of large snowflake

6 of 7 Brazil parades at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Brazil parades at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Then, a new protocol moment, with the speeches by Cai Qi, mayor of Beijing and president of the Organizing Committee of the 2022 Games, and by Thomas Bach. In the words of the leaders, the celebration of the Games and the reaffirmation of care in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Afterwards, Xi Jinping officially started the Games.

In the tenth segment of the ceremony, a tribute to all peoples, with images of citizens from all corners of the world, as well as references to the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the sequence, names of Chinese sport entered the stadium with the Olympic flag. After musical performances, the most awaited moment: the lighting of the torch.

Weichang Zhao, Yan Li, Yang Yang, Bingtian Su, Yang Zhou, representing the last decades of Chinese sport, made the final stretch of the torch relay. In the end, it was up to the duo Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Jiawen Zhao to light the Olympic cauldron, with the torch at the center of the snowflake.