Chicken arrested as it approaches Pentagon security post

Dozens of wild roosters and hens have been keeping some residents of Titirangi, in the suburbs of Auckland, New Zealand, up to sleep. Assembly/R7

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the rise of chickens began in 2008, when a resident released two birds on the streets of the neighborhood. Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

The region has approximately 4,000 inhabitants and, in 2019, had around 250 roosters, hens and chicks. Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

While some residents believed that the birds gave the place a picturesque and charming air, others felt like they were in ‘a Stephen King movie’, as Greg Presland, chairman of the community council, told the publication. Bombed at HOUR 7! Man captures venomous snake, shows off with the animal and dies Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

People opposed to the presence of birds got a great argument for measures to be taken. During the chicken population boom, the suburb was also terrorized by ‘cat-sized’ rats, Preland explained. Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

The rodents were attracted to the food of the birds, left by residents in the vicinity. Since then, several animals have been captured and relocated. Worth the click: What heat! Resident helps super venomous snake to cool its head Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

Only two fugitives remained, which in time would certainly be located… However, after New Zealand adopted restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, operations were suspended. Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

So when people were allowed out of confinement, who was waiting for them outside? Yes, a new population of roosters and hens, already between 20 and 30 individuals Read more! Gigantic snake attacks and strangles 16-year-old teenager Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

The president of the community guarantees that the efforts to remove the birds will now be redoubled. But, he doesn’t believe in eradication as long as some villagers continue to feed them. By the way, farm fashion is on the rise: check out the best looks for roosters and hens below! Reproduction/Video/Radio New Zealand

Farm fashion is on the rise and you can check out the best looks for roosters and hens here. Based on what? In what we found. Check it out below! See also: 5m snake captured after bloody fight with hunter Assembly/R7

The texture of knitting in contrast to the fluff always works. Just remember to harmonize the coat color with the crest Playback/Facebook/Prince Peep

If not, dare Worth the click: Giant and mysterious insect falls from the sky and leaves family in a panic Playback/Facebook

The pants for roosters appeared with great fanfare on the networks and promises to remain high in the mid-seasons… Playback/Facebook

From experimentation to the streets: the armored cut is great for highlighting the smoothness of chicken features Read more! Can you find a cat taking a nap on this shelf? Playback/Facebook

But the maria-chiquinha must confirm the expectation and be the trend in farms and chicken coops across the country. Playback/Facebook

Now, for hens with the busiest day, the pompom den will please any situation. See also: Gigantic anaconda invades FAB base and is captured by military Playback/Facebook

Security can and should be accompanied by sophistication Playback/Facebook

In the year of Copa America in Brazil, items with national symbology cannot be left out of the nest or perch Worth the click: Dog dies defending house invaded by poisonous snake Playback/Facebook

Lightness in the choice of fabric must be followed by boldness in color Playback/Instagram/Pampered Poultry

The medieval-referenced cover is every chicken’s chance to have a princess day Read more! Crooked hyena steals deadly snake game and comes out unscathed Playback/Instagram/Pampered Poultry

Oversized shoes may not have the functionality you need, but they highlight a personality. avant-garde Playback/Facebook

For urban roosters, sneakers with velcro bring protection and mobility that the legs need See also: Giant 30 kg tortoise enters backyard and scares family Playback/YouTube

Contrasting vest with down and environment makes it easier to see. Use is not advisable near predators Playback/Facebook/Prince Peep