Child covers dog’s ears to protect it from fireworks noise

The scene of a girl covering a dog’s ears to protect it from the noise of fireworks moved thousands of people.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in much of Asia and started on Tuesday (1st) with the Year of the Tiger, or the year 4720 on the calendar.

And a video taken in Gao’an, Jiangxi province, China, on January 31 – shortly before the celebrations – touched by such generosity of a child towards his dog.

The girl was caught petting the puppy. (Photo: Playback/Newsflare | Editing: Amo Meu Pet)

The little one was caught on the sidewalk stroking the head of the furry that was sitting next to her.

When the fireworks start, the child quickly squats down to cover his friend’s ears, and thus prevent him from being startled by the sound. When the noise passes, she goes back to caressing him.

This attitude reflected what she learned at home, as according to Newsflare, the girl’s mother would always cover her ears when fireworks went off nearby, calming her and telling her there was nothing to fear.

I think that, just as the mother’s attitude reassured her, she believed that it would also alleviate her fear of the puppy.

When the fireworks started, the girl bent over to cover the puppy’s ears. (Photo: Playback/Newsflare)

The video was originally posted on the Chinese social network Weibo and received thousands of views and shares. Check out:

So small and with such awareness!

Loud explosions such as those caused by fireworks can trigger anxiety or fear in animals, which can trigger panic reflexes in some dogs, causing them to flee. So, when you have festivities around, the best thing is to leave the pet inside, close the windows and put on some soft music to calm him down.

