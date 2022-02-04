Chinese girl protects dog from fireworks; watch | pet channel

Playback/Twitter The girl immediately puts her hands to the dog’s ears when she hears the sound of fireworks.

At the beginning of February, the Chinese new year

, a date on which, similar to what happens in the West, people set off fireworks to commemorate the date. A video that shows a girl next to her pet dog went viral on social media for showing a beautiful moment between the duo.

In the images you can see the child with a pink sweater next to her pet dog and when the fireworks start to burst, she puts her hands to the animal’s ears to protect the pet from the noise caused by the explosions.

“Exciting moment during Chinese New Year celebration: little girl covers her pet’s ears to avoid the fireworks scare,” reads the caption.

According to information from user Tong Bingxue, the images were recorded in GaoAn City, Jiangxi Province and originally shared via TikTok.

Heartwarming moment during Chinese New Year celebration:

The little girl covers her pet’s ears to avoid the scare of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/wYxO7YAO4C — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) February 2, 2022

In Brazilian lands, internet users were enchanted by the images. “Since I saw it I can only think about it”, wrote the user identified as @pretademaiss. Many claimed to have “cried with emotion” at the scene.