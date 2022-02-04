Cielo (CIEL3): Profit-focused strategy is working, but analysts remain cautious; stock closes down 6%

Cielo’s shares (CIEL3) signaled a positive day this Thursday (3) after the result of the fourth quarter of 2021, after the company reported a net income of BRL 337 million in the period, above market forecasts of BRL 224.6 million.

However, the company’s share began to register low during the trading session. After registering gains of 5.15%, at R$2.45 at the highest of the day, the paper closed with a drop of 6.01%, at R$2.19, close to the lowest.

Analysts highlighted as positive the cost control and performance of Cateno, Cielo’s subsidiary focused on card management, but the difficulty in expanding revenues amid increased competition and falling margins continue to be challenges for the company and leading to a greater caution.

According to Itaú BBA, the company reported figures in line with market expectations for Total Payment Volume (TPV), net revenue and costs and expenses.

Itaú BBA points out that the evolution of the result was driven by two factors: non-recurring gain of R$ 37 million; and a lower than expected effective tax rate as a result of the payment of interest on shareholders’ equity.

Bradesco BBI points out that on the positive side, the main surprise was the good control of costs and the good performance of Cateno, with revenue growing 20% ​​on an annual basis supported by strong volumes and better mix.

On the downside, Cielo Brasil’s revenue trends fell short of expectations, with revenue yield (revenue extracted per volume transacted) falling another 0.03 percentage point sequentially to 0.66 pp while the customer base continued to decline 5%. quarter to 1.2 million merchants.

In a conference call with journalists, Gustavo Sousa, executive president of Cielo, explained that this drop in the customer base occurred in the midst of a scenario in which the company has avoided using subsidies to compete for customers. She will also be cautious with credit products.

“The subsidies that part of the acquiring market has been practicing are unsustainable”, he pointed out.

The company, the largest acquiring company in Brazil in terms of market share, practices a policy of controlling costs and exiting loss-making businesses in order to reverse a long downward trend in profitability. The strategy has paid off, with quarterly earnings rising year-on-year for the fifth time in a row.

Bank of America highlighted that the balance sheet came in the right direction, with a focus on profitability over growth. But he points out that the company should continue to see its results pressured on account of higher funding costs.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, saw Cielo’s results as negative, since the higher-than-expected profit was totally related to an income tax reversal, with earnings before taxes below their estimates. On the operational front, the improvements were not clear, according to analysts at the Swiss bank. They point out that the operating results were a mix of “negatives” from Cielo Brasil and “positives” from Cateno.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos assesses that the figures presented by Cielo were in line with what they expected, pointing out that the company continues to make efforts to improve its mix of products and customers and reinforce its cost controls, which are having an effect.

However, the company continues to have challenges in expanding its revenues, with growth slower than the industry and presenting another quarter of decline in its revenue yield. “With this, we expect a neutral impact on stock prices in the short term”, assess the analysts.

The neutral view of stocks, in fact, predominates among analysts, according to a compilation made by Refinitiv. Of the 14 analysis houses that cover the paper, 12 have a recommendation equivalent to neutral for the assets, while 2 have a sell recommendation. The average target price is BRL 3.02, an increase of around 30% compared to the previous day’s close.

Bradesco BBI highlighted, before the market opening, that it believed that the results would be well received by the market, in view of the sequential improvement in the main operations. In addition, they see Cielo trading at a low multiple of 7.6 times the projected 2022 price-to-earnings.

However, analysts also reinforced the view that revenue trends – especially at Cielo Brasil – could remain challenging throughout 2022, with a decline in its customer base and pressure from revenue yield, which could prevent a stronger share reclassification. in the short term. BBI’s stock recommendation is neutral, with a target price of BRL 3, or a 29% appreciation potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

Itaú BBA, Bank of America and Credit Suisse also have a neutral recommendation for the securities, with target prices of R$5.20 (a significant potential for a 123% increase) for BBA and R$2.50 (upside 7.30%) of the last two houses.

At the end of last year, Credit revised its estimates for the payments sector, cutting the target price of CIEL3 from R$4.80 to R$2.50, as it incorporated a cost of equity ( Ke) higher and lowered its net profit estimate.

At the time, the bank highlighted that, at current prices, Cielo’s shares only reflected the fair value of its stake in Cateno, with zero value attributed to the acquiring business. A recovery in acquisition margins could be a trigger to add more value to this business. However, Credit Suisse pointed out that with intense competition and rising financing costs, it should take some time for higher margins to materialize.

Thus, analysts see progress for the company in search of greater profitability, but continue to see major challenges for Cielo that prevent greater optimism with the action.

