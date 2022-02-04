City cancels ‘Groundhog Day’ after sudden death of animal on eve of event – Monet

+



The Milltown Mel marmot (Photo: facebook reproduction)

A tragedy ended up canceling the popular ‘Groundhog Day’ in the American city of Milltown, New Jersey. The sudden death of the animal known as Milltown Mel caught the local population off guard just on the eve of the big day when it would come out of its den to predict the continuation of winter for six weeks or the arrival of spring. In the absence of an heir or replacement, the city decided to cancel the celebration.

Time Spell Scene (Photo: Disclosure)

“We wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel has recently crossed the Rainbow Bridge,” according to a Sunday post on the critter’s official Facebook page. Mel’s cause of death has yet to be released, but the page expressed its regret with a certain amount of conformism: “Considering that the average life span of a groundhog is about three years, this is not a shock, but Mel left us at a difficult time of year when most groundhogs are hibernating,” the post read. “So no babies will be available to replace him until this spring. We tried everywhere to get a replacement but to no avail,” the message continued.

The event, popularized worldwide by the comedy ‘Weather Spell’, dates back to the late 19th century, when German immigrants brought the tradition of using the animal to help predict the weather. In the 1993 feature starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, an egocentric journalist repeatedly experiences ‘Groundhog Day’ as an opportunity to redeem himself from his selfishness and toxic behavior.

Now, it remains for Milltown residents and visitors to follow similar events that take place in other American cities, such as the most famous of them in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, portrayed in the famous film ‘Afternoon Session’. “We’ll be working hard to get a new weather forecaster for next year, until then, check out what all of Mel’s cousins ​​have to say on February 2nd,” the post added. In addition to Phil, a groundhog from Pennsylvania, New York also has a ‘cousin’ of Mel, Chuck, who inhabits the Staten Island Zoo. According to legend, if marmots see their shadows due to clear weather, they will run back to their burrows and winter will last another six weeks. If they can’t see a shadow due to overcast weather, spring will come sooner.