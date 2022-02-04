Company rescues Solana and covers R$ 1.7 billion hole in stolen cryptocurrencies

The parent company of Wormshole, a popular blockchain bridge that was the target of one of the most devastating hacks in cryptocurrency history, has replaced lost funds — a move that may have prevented widespread damage to Solana’s (SOL) decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

On Wednesday night (2), Wormhole suffered an exploit on its Solana-Ethereum bridge, with an attacker diverting 120,000 ETH worth more than US$320 million. The criminal transferred most of the funds to the Ethereum main chain, kept 40,000 “wrapped” ETH on Solana and exchanged part of the coins for other assets. Wrapped refers to tokens that have values ​​pegged to other currencies.

On Thursday (3), three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CoinDesk that venture capital firm Jump Trading is responsible for replacing the diverted ETH.

If it didn’t have a company behind it to reinstate the losses, the hack could throw Solana’s popular platforms into chaos. Blockchain bridges generally work by locking an asset into a smart contract and issuing a parallel asset – wrapped up – on another chain. As the exploit coined wrapped ETH, it left the Wormhole’s actual ETH reserves unbacked.

Step Finance founder George Harrap told CoinDesk on Wednesday that several Solana-based protocols that accept ETH as collateral could become insolvent due to the attack.

“If no one can replace the losses and the coins really disappear, the Wormhole ETH is worth 0 and everyone with a balance will become worthless – DeFi protocols, users, everyone,” he said.

However, Harrap said he expected Jump Trading, a large venture capital and cryptocurrency trading firm that in August 2021 bought Wormhole developer Certus One, to step in to replace lost ETH.

“Restored”

In a tweet this morning, Wormhole confirmed that funds were restored and that bridge operations resumed after the attack vector was fixed:

Jump’s “backstop” (insurance policy) was well known in Solana’s DeFi circles, where the company is active and invests and trades.

“Daddy Jump has a lot of money,” Mango Markets’ Daffy Durairaj wrote on the project’s Discord.

The Wormhole team said a disclosure report should be released soon. Certus One has been contacted by CoinDesk, but has not responded as of this writing.

