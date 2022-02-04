Cooking gas prices range from R$30 in Salvador; check out cheaper locations

Some dealers in the capital of Bahia have not yet passed on the adjustments in the price of cooking gas to consumers. The increase was announced by Acelen, last Tuesday, and varies between 9.1% and 9.4%, depending on the delivery point. In Salvador, the difference in the price of gas can be up to R$ 30, according to a survey carried out by the CORREIO, yesterday, in ten resellers. In places that have already made the adjustment, the price has gone up by about R$5, with the 13-kilo bottle costing between R$105 and R$120.

The value of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, is usually readjusted by Petrobras, with effect throughout the national territory. However, this week’s readjustment was carried out by the Mataripe Refinery, in São Francisco do Conde. “This readjustment is unprecedented in the market, because we only had Petrobras that interfered with the value of gas. But now there is a new agent, the refinery, which has readjusted the gas very aggressively”, explains Robério Santos, director of the Union of Gas Dealers in the state.

In a note, the refinery said that “Acelen’s price formation takes into account the variation in the price of oil in the international market, the dollar quotation and the freight (from oil to the refinery). under contract, were discussed with customers and approved and ratified by the ANP. Acelen is committed to being a competitive company”. Petrobras concluded the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (Rlam) to the Arab fund Mubadala Capital – which controls Acelen – in November last year, in a deal worth R$10.1 billion.

In the capital, among the resellers surveyed by the CORREIO, Cabula Gás, in Narandiba, is the one with the lowest value in the cylinder, being R$ 90 in cash and R$ 95 in the credit card. A seller who preferred not to be identified, said that there is no expectation of when the product will have a readjustment: “The movement is already weak, if the value increases, it will get even worse”.

Bonfim Gás, located in the Federation, also did not readjust the value of the cylinder, which costs R$ 97 in cash and R$ 100 in credit. In more distant neighborhoods, the price reaches R$105, while if the consumer picks it up at the place, the price is R$90. At the site, it is also not known when the adjustment will be passed on. At Gama Gás, in Iapi, on Thursday (3) it was still possible to find the product for R$ 95 reais in cash, but the expectation is that on Friday (4), the price will rise.

Among the resellers that passed on the increase to consumers on Thursday (3), Nordeste Gás, in Amaralina, is the one that sells the cheapest, R$ 105 in cash and R$ 110 on the card, with an adjustment of R$ 5. In the Uruguai neighborhood, at El Shadai, it is possible to find the product for R$ 109 in cash.

In the same distributor, the value of the product can vary around R$ 3 according to the neighborhood in which the cylinder is ordered. In the case of Ultragaz, formerly Brasilgás, cooking gas in the São Caetano neighborhood costs R$112 in cash and R$117 on the card, which can be divided into three installments. At the concierge, the value is R$ 99 or R$ 105, depending on the payment method. At Ultragaz do Vale do Matatu, the product costs R$114 in cash, R$119 in credit and R$100 at the entrance.

At the same distributor, but at Engenho Velho da Federação, the price goes for R$ 115 and R$ 120, both the cash value and the card value increased by R$ 5. The distributor’s manager, Walter Neri, explains that the real price of the cylinder is that of the card: “We make a discount for those who pay in cash because the situation is difficult for everyone, but the price of gas is that of the card”. At Ultragaz in Engenho Velho de Brotas, the price is R$ 114 in cash. According to manager Ronaldo Gomes, which explains the different values ​​in the neighborhoods and logistics and freight. In Boca do Rio, the cylinder sold by Ultragaz costs R$117 in cash or debit, R$120 in credit and R$106 at the entrance.

Consecutive readjustments weigh on the pocket

Last year alone, 13 price adjustments for cooking gas were carried out in Bahia. A survey carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), released in January, revealed that the increase in cylinders reached 35.16% in 2021. The rise in prices was well above inflation, closed at 11% .

Of the total adjustments made, ten were from Petrobras, one from the State Government and two from the distributors. The most significant last was in November, with an increase of 5.1%, leaving the cylinder between R$ 3 and R$ 5 more expensive. None of last year’s readjustments was as big as this last one – the biggest one had been in September, of 8%. In September 2020, a cylinder cost an average of R$ 68 in the state, in 2021, the value reached R$ 105. Elenice Santos Conceição, better known as Nice, lives in the capital and feels the impacts of these increases in her pocket.

Owner of the restaurant Casa da Nice, in the Amaralina neighborhood for 15 years, Elenice has seen the price of cooking gas rise many times. She says that she has not passed on the latest readjustments for fear of losing customers: “We have to hold on and be at the expense of the increases and paddle forward. Because if you increase the price of lunch, customers run away and don’t understand that everything is too expensive”.

Elenice is afraid of raising the prices of the restaurant’s dishes and losing customers (Photo: Personal Archive)

For two years, in order to reduce costs, the cook only works with delivery and withdrawal of orders. “I got scared because of the covid-19 and stopped answering, the profit also dropped a lot in this period, about 50%”, says Elenice. In addition to the costs to produce the dishes, she also pays the rent and water and electricity bills. Before the pandemic, she had the help of two employees, with the reduction of costs, now she works only with the help of a boy who makes deliveries by bicycle.

For those who need to reduce costs, there are some tips that can help. Maintaining the oven, using the correct pan lids and planning the use of the oven during recipe preparation are simple ways to reduce the amount of gas used. Consul explains that the color of the fire can show signs of impurities accumulated in the nozzles of your oven and stove. The shade of the flame should be blue, if you notice that it is orange or yellowish, there must be some clogging that can make it impossible for you to save.

Further increase in the price of cooking gas is not ruled out

As if the increase in the refinery wasn’t enough, the Gas Resellers Union does not rule out the possibility of a new price increase, this time being made directly by Petrobras. However, there is still no forecast of when this adjustment will be made. Economist Edísio Freitas explains that oil impacts economic variables, such as the exchange rate, and geopolitics.

“A crisis in an important region for oil production will impact the world price of a barrel, which is a commodity. So if there is this effect in the barrel, it is immediately reflected in the cost of the domestic industry, which in this case is Petrobras. In addition, there are also internal costs, such as the operating costs of distributors”, emphasizes the economist.

The political tension between Russia and Western countries, due to the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine, may be one of the factors that intensifies the pressure to increase the barrel, since the two countries are major producers and exporters of oil and natural gas.

“Petrobrás adopts a pricing policy based on the fluctuation of the exchange rate and the international market. These are the two factors that make it analyze and apply its corrections to the barrel of oil and both are oscillating upwards|”, highlights the director of the Union of Gas Dealers Robério Santos.

*With guidance from the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro.