Corinthians aims medallion and wants to understand if Jorge Jesus intends to return to work immediately | Corinthians

With the involvement of intermediaries to seek information, the command of the football department wants to understand if the Portuguese is willing to work immediately and return to Brazil.

Understand how much it costs to hire Jorge Jesus and how his name came to Corinthians

At the age of 67, Jesus was recently released from Benfica, from Portugal, and is free on the market. He was even approached by an Arab football club, but he still hasn’t defined his future.

There is an important point to be made. Jorge Jesus will receive the full salary of the contract with Benfica until June. If you choose to work again in this period, the coach will automatically lose the right.

1 of 2 Jorge Jesus leads Benfica in the defeat to Sporting at Estádio da Luz — Photo: VALTER GOUVEIA / AFP Jorge Jesus leads Benfica in the defeat to Sporting at Estádio da Luz – Photo: VALTER GOUVEIA / AFP

The Portuguese package is not cheap, and includes a coaching staff that is also used to receiving in euros. Conditions ranging from BRL 2.5 to BRL 3 million per month for the group of professionals.

Taunsa, a partner that should pay for the arrival of a striker, should not be involved in this case. The club understands, however, that it could negotiate a reduction in the Portuguese’s salaries.

Jorge Jesus is seen as someone with enough experience to lead the group of players and easily absorb the pressure of being Corinthians coach.

Timão wants a medal, capable of withstanding the reality of day-to-day black and white, with a flashy curriculum and enough experience to manage the team in the Libertadores dispute, which starts for the club in April. Jesus was Brazilian and Libertadores champion with Flamengo in 2019.

Board meetings are expected to extend over the next few days. Everyone wants a quick resolution so that there is enough time to adapt to the new coach before the Libertadores debut.

