Corinthians fires coach in the third round of Paulista for the second time in the century

Corinthians fired a coach in the third round of the Campeonato Paulista for the second time this century. After an accumulation of disappointing games last year, Sylvinho couldn’t take the pressure after the 2-1 defeat to Santos, at Neo Química Arena, on Wednesday night.

The clash against Santos was the third of the State, exactly the same time of the tournament that served for the team to get rid of Darío Pereyra, precisely in the first year of this century.

Idol of São Paulo, the Uruguayan was hired to try to change the course of a star-studded squad that didn’t respond much on the field, but he couldn’t resist a bad start both in Paulista and in Rio-São Paulo, which happened at the same time.

His departure came after the 2-1 defeat by Portuguesa Santista, at the Ulrico Mursa stadium, in Santos, in the sixth game in charge of Timão. He left the club with one win, two draws and three defeats, 12 goals scored and 15 goals conceded..

Sylvinho, on the other hand, reached the position of coach of Corinthians in May 2021. The coach was the third option of the board to assume the technical command after the denials of Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre. Since he arrived, the coach has not been in Fiel’s favor.

Within the four lines, Sylvinho had only 48.06% of success with the Corinthians team. There were 43 games, with 16 victories, 14 draws and 13 defeats, with 42 goals scored and 40 conceded.

The departure of the coach, in fact, was the desire of the main organized supporters of the club since October last year, when Gaviões da Fiel issued one of the first official notes asking for the departure of the coach.

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians coaches and Corinthians history.