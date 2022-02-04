Corinthians sought out Jorge Jesus in December and Sylvinho knew about it, says journalist; technician does not come

Jorge Jesus does not consider taking over the Corinthians team or any other club in the world other than the tops in Europe before May. On vacation after leaving Benfica, from Portugal, the coach confessed this to journalist Benjamin Back and the presenter himself gave details about the conversation.

“I talked to Jesus to ask what was really in all this that is coming out in the press. Then he told me that he only spoke to Duilio in December of last year, but he never had contact with the president of Corinthians again.“, said Benja in participation in the Chat with Vessoniat the YouTube of My Helm.

Benja also stated that Jesus was approached by Duilio himself in December, when he was employed at Benfica, and that Sylvinho himself learned of the conversation.. The conversation, however, did not evolve beyond that.

Benjamin explained that he developed a friendship with Jesus for having lived in Rio de Janeiro at the same time that the coach commanded Flamengo, between 2019 and 2020. According to him, Jesus considers returning to work only at the end of the current European season.

“He turned down some European clubs so it wouldn’t make sense to come to Corinthians now. In May, I don’t know, it could be. But you won’t hire Jesus going there in May. rated the guest.

Benja also opined that Corinthians should bring in a “great coach” for now, despite having “wasted time” with Sylvinho, whether foreign or Brazilian. “The team needs to be more intense,” he concluded.

